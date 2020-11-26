Dane County Executive Joe Parisi states case for re-election, stability during pandemic

“We work on addressing the immediate challenges in front of us — the overflowing hospitals, other health challenges, as well as the economic fallout that we're experiencing now — but also with an eye toward next month and three months and six months from now. What are the needs going to be and how do we start preparing for that?”

Parisi said his decade on the job contributed to a faster pandemic response: He already built relationships with other local elected officials, community leaders, residents and those in the health care community and didn’t have to introduce himself to anyone.

“You just get to work,” he said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Parisi said he contacted almost every Dane County mayor, village president and town chair to ensure open lines of communication and said he stays in regular contact with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan. Though Parisi and University of Wisconsin-Madison officials have disagreed over the school’s reopening plans, he said it hasn’t stopped them from working together.

After the emergency response to the pandemic is over, Parisi said his priority will be to take care of those who have been hit the hardest economically and to address the collective trauma experienced by county residents.

“This isn't going to be over once the illness itself is under control,” Parisi said. “We're going to have to pull together as a community for years to come in order to rebuild and establish what this community is going to be once we're on the other side.”

