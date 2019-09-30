As climate change continues to force Dane County’s hand, Executive Joe Parisi is including several major flood mitigation strategies in his 2020 budget proposal.
Dane County experienced major flooding in 2018 and is still dealing with excessive rainfall through increased groundwater levels, which can lead to flooding. Parisi said the county is taking a comprehensive approach to adapt to the effects of climate change.
“We’re living in a new reality and for the foreseeable future, we have to assume that we will be,” Parisi said. “There’s not just one cause and there’s not just one impact and there’s not just one solution.”
Parisi’s full budget will be announced Tuesday.
“We’re going to do everything that we can do within our power to protect the community from the impacts,” Parisi said. “At the same time, we have to keep the discussion at the forefront of the fact that these are direct costs to the public because of the impacts of climate change."
In August, Parisi announced a five-phase project to remove sediment in the Yahara chain, allowing water to more easily move through the system. That work would involve contracting with private companies. Parisi wants to accelerate this work by investing $5 million in his proposed 2020 budget to purchase hydraulic dredging equipment and create four full-time and two part-time positions dedicated to the work.
“We’re going to get into the business of sediment ourselves in county government,” Parisi said.
This would allow the county to have more control over where and when the county is dredging. The first phase of the project will address the area between lakes Monona and Waubesa and is expected to remove 40,000 cubic yards of sediment. The county will contract with a private company for the first phase while it builds capacity to take on the work.
“Our system is just overwhelmed and we have to adapt,” Parisi said. “This gives us the option to go where needed and when needed.”
To keep more water in the ground where it falls, Parisi is including a $3 million Flood Risk Mitigation Fund in his budget proposal to purchase land that would be used to prevent run-off and absorb water.
“We have to do everything we can to preserve and restore lands that are needed to absorb that water,” Parisi said.
Earlier this year, Dane County purchased 160 acres next to the Pheasant Branch Conservancy to restore as a way to reduce runoff volume and nutrients delivered downstream to the Yahara Lakes. This land is expected to absorb 5 million gallons of water that would have been flushed immediately into the lakes, Parisi said.
Parisi’s budget would also double the funding available for the continuous cover program to $1.5 million. This program provides grants to farmers who want to convert annual row crops into continuous, perennial cover.
Since the project launched in the spring with $750,000, nearly 550 acres have been converted. This can reduce phosphorus and carbon emissions, protect land for conservation and promote habitats that are beneficial to pollinators.
“It’s good for our lakes clean up effort, it’s good flood mitigation and it’s partnering with our farmers at a time when many of them are facing challenges,” Parisi said.
Parisi’s budget proposal will also include $234,000 for a forestry management truck to assist clearing downed trees quickly and efficiently.
“It’s going to be safer equipment for our staff and it’s going to allow fewer staff to get more work done,” Laura Hicklin, director of the Land and Water Resources Department, said.
Finally, Parisi’s budget will include $20,000 to conduce a specific and localized assessment of areas prone to flooding in Dane County. Properties that have recently flooded in Dane County were not located within the 100-year floodplain.
County staff are working to identify connections between recent storms, high water levels, topographic and soil considerations, property characteristics and the severity of flooding. Once the analysis is complete, the funding will be used to educate the public.
“People who have never had to think about this before now need to be aware that flooding, particularly basement flooding, could be a risk for them because of groundwater,” Parisi said.