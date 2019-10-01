Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s budget proposal for 2020 includes over $180,000 in new funding to support local immigrant communities.
Parisi announced his $592 million operating and $61.8 million capital budget proposals Tuesday at Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road.
Part of this funding will be used to expand on the work of the county’s immigration assistance fund and the immigration affairs specialist position, held by Fabiola Hamdan. Both the fund and Hamdan’s position were created in 2017.
“The need was great and unfortunately, is greater today,” Parisi said. “Too many of our immigrant neighbors experience fear daily in the place they should feel the safest: their community.”
Parisi’s budget would create a new office of immigration assistance and add $83,600 for another full-time bilingual social worker.
“As long as there is need, Dane County will stand by all of our residents,” Parisi said.
Dane County funds a huge range of services from mental health programs to climate mitigation, highway projects — including $16.1 million in the 2020 capital budget proposal — and criminal justice reform.
“Be it climate change, immigration, poverty, addiction or mental illness, county government is committed to being part of the solution,” Parisi said. “We’re committed to partnerships.”
Parisi’s proposal would increase taxes on the average home valued at $300,967 by about $21.85. Last year, the budget decreased taxes on an average home by $8.10.
“We see a lot of volatility in that from year to year,” Parisi said, noting the county’s reliance on property taxes.
Under the tax levy, Dane County has roughly $800,000 to make changes to the budget. County committees and board supervisors will have the opportunity to review the executive’s proposal and offer amendments. The Board of Supervisors votes on the capital and operating budgets in mid-November.
‘Work in partnership’
The most significant portion of the executive’s proposed budget, $231 million in 2020, supports human services.
Under this area of the budget, the executive has included $3 million for the Dane County Affordable Housing Fund. Parisi included the same amount in last year’s proposal that the Board of Supervisors later doubled.
“It’s important to work in partnership,” Parisi said. “It’s important this budget belongs to everyone, not just me but the board and the community.”
Parisi has also proposed creating a new Division of Housing Access and Affordability within Dane County Human Services. The new division would be run by a new housing coordinator position, which would be funded in the budget at $91,150.
The proposal also adds $80,000 for Project Respect, a community organization that advocates for victims of sex trafficking. The investment will go toward safety planning, crisis intervention and intensive case management services.
In addition, $45,000 is included to support the advocacy work of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services and adds $285,000 to Joining Forces for Family to expand into Mazomanie and Marshall.
Last week, Parisi announced a new $500,000 county grant program, named in honor of the son of Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs, that is designed to enhance community-based mental health and addiction services.
This was part of an additional $865,000 set of initiatives that aim to address mental health and addiction recovery in the community.
Parisi’s budget proposal also includes several major flood mitigation strategies, including $5 million to purchase equipment and create staff positions to carry out sediment removal work to get water moving more quickly through the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
Parisi’s full budget proposal can be found on Dane County’s website.