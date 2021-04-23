Dane County Executive Joe Parisi pushes committee to act on $15M in small business grants

“It obviously makes sense to continue doing emergency stabilization efforts for peoples’ basic needs like food and shelter. It also makes sense to cover county costs that have resulted from the pandemic while revenue has been slightly down,” Bare said. “We should also consider that these funds can be spent over the next four years, so some amount ought to be used for transforming how county government does some things, and jumpstart other long-term projects.”

The board heard a presentation from Controller Chuck Hicklin Thursday on the administration’s plans for Allocating ARP funds, but supervisors did not have time to ask questions. Doyle said she is working with her colleagues to provide an opportunity for supervisors to ask questions about the allocation plan.

To bring clarity to how and why this federal aid is allocated, Bare introduced a resolution at Thursday’s board meeting that would require resolutions allocating ARP funds justify the need, explain expected outcomes and provide a plan for data collection.

“My resolution will put some parameters and expectations around how we spend the American Rescue Plan funds, and help us better evaluate how effective they are,” Bare said.

