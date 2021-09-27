Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposes $10 million for Crisis Triage Center

Dane County's vision of having a stabilization center for residents to go to when experiencing mental health or substance abuse emergencies — instead of getting taken to jail or the hospital — just got one step closer to reality.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday that he plans to include $10 million in his 2022 capital budget proposal for the construction of a Crisis Triage Center. The investment is the "single largest item" in the budget, which will be introduced Friday, Parisi said.
"The Crisis Triage Center will be one of our most significant initiatives yet to improve our residents' access to behavioral health," Parisi said.
If approved by the County Board, the $10 million would go toward buying a property and constructing or remodeling a facility, Parisi said. Another $1.5 million would go toward operating costs.
"We're putting the dollars there to acquire the land," Parisi said.
The goal is to "help keep individuals out of the criminal justice system" by giving them a place to deescalate and receive support services, Parisi said. Law enforcement or community partners could take people to the Crisis Triage Center or people could walk in whenever they need help. The center would be open 24 hours a day, and individuals could stay for up to 23 hours.
The funding still needs to get approval from several committees and the Dane County Board, but County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said she expects support from County Board members.
"These are all things that folks on our board have been working on for years," Eicher said, noting it was exciting to "finally see them come to fruition," particularly the funding for the Crisis Triage Center.
Depending on how long it takes to find a site and remodel a facility, Parisi said the center could open as early as 2023.
"We would hope in the next two to three years we could have something up and running," Parisi said.