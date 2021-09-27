Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposes $10 million crisis triage center

Under a $10 million 2022 budget proposal, Dane County could have another resource for people experiencing a behavioral health-related crisis — avoiding a referral to law enforcement or the emergency room.
The project is the largest item included in Executive Joe Parisi’s proposed spending plan for next year, which he will announce in its entirety Friday.
“The crisis triage center will be one of our most significant initiatives yet to improve our residents' access to behavioral health,” Parisi said at a press conference Monday at the Behavioral Health Resource Center on West Badger Road.
In addition to the capital costs that include land acquisition, planning and development, Parisi will include $1.5 million for services and operational needs when the center opens in about two to three years. The funding proposed for 2022 builds on $300,000 included in the 2021 budget to plan for such a center.
The goal of the 24-hour crisis triage center is to divert people with behavioral health challenges from the criminal justice system and to extend the available network recovery services in the community. Residents could stay for up to 23 hours before being directed to other programs. They can access services by walking into the center, with a referral from a community partner or be brought in by law enforcement.
Referencing the trauma people can experience when law enforcement responds to behavioral health calls, Anna Moffit, executive director of NAMI Dane County, said a crisis triage center will fill a “critical need in our community for crisis stabilization.”
“Families and individuals will now have an option that is close to home and will provide a setting better suited for an individual that may need short term stabilization,” Moffit said.
Moffit said the center also has the potential to become a hub of resources.
Parisi said creating a triage center is the “next logical step” in the county’s investments in mental health, responding to community needs and addressing the root causes of behavioral health crises.
“We want to continue to push the envelope because we know there is a lot of need and that need is only going to grow, particularly as a result of the pandemic,” Parisi said.
After the executive’s budget proposal is announced, it will move through county committees until it arrives in front of the full Board of Supervisors in November.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said it is “absolutely incredible” that the county came together so quickly last year to be at the point of potentially funding a crisis triage center. She said it will be “an integral part of our community’s health moving forward.”
‘Focus’ on mental health
The crisis triage center would build on major investments like the Behavioral Health Resource Center, which the county opened last November. Parisi announced he will include an additional $440,000 for this center, bringing the total funding to over $1.2 million annually.
The resource center, which has served over 1,000 people since opening, serves as a connection point between residents and public and private providers of mental and behavioral health care.
Also, Parisi is including $500,000 in his budget proposal to create a new division of mental health within the Department of Human Services.
“We've just evolved to a point where this is really necessary in order to effectively manage the growing number of mental health initiatives that we have throughout the community,” Parisi said in an interview with the Cap Times on Friday.
The division, which would include a new director and staff, would oversee all of Dane County’s mental health initiatives across all departments. This includes the Building Bridges program in schools and a potential new initiative in the Sheriff’s Office that would expedite connecting people in crisis to mental health providers virtually. It would also work with the Behavioral Health Resource Center and oversee the coming triage center.
Parisi said the county has recognized a growing need for mental health services as the community and world has evolved.
“We're just at a logical point to pull them together under one roof and to be able to just manage them better and give the mental health programs the focus that they need,” Parisi said.
Parisi announced an additional $500,000 per year, for a total of $1.5 million next year, for the school-based Building Bridges program. The investment, which Parisi said will be available to school districts interested in expanding the program, is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county received from the federal government to recover from the pandemic.
For youth who may need more intense services, Parisi is including $100,000 to study the feasibility of launching a youth crisis stabilization center. This facility would be for young people who need access to clinical mental health services in a residential setting.
Finally, Parisi announced that funding for mental health programs for seniors will increase by $58,000 to total over $250,000 in his 2022 budget proposal.
