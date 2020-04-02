You are the owner of this article.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi names Brent Kyzer-McHenry as next Alliant Energy Center director
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi names Brent Kyzer-McHenry as next Alliant Energy Center director

CROSSFIT GAMES (copy)

The Coliseum during the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi named Brent Kyzer-McHenry, who most recently led marketing and communications at the airport, as the new director of the Alliant Energy Center. 

McHenry replaces interim director Sharon Corrigan, who was most recently the chair of the Dane County Board.   

Brent Kyzer-McHenry

“I am honored to be selected by the county executive to lead the Alliant Energy Center,” McHenry said in a statement Thursday. "I look forward to working closely with the Center team, partners, and stakeholders to continue to grow and develop this important regional destination."

McHenry is expected to begin the role in mid-May with an annual salary of $145,000. Corrigan’s term as interim director ends May 15. 

Though most recently he worked as the director of marketing and communications at the Dane County Regional Airport, McHenry has more than two decades of experience in event management, facility operations, arts and culture administration, education, business development and fundraising.  

McHenry also served in lead positions at Sonic Foundry/Sony, GE Medical, Fiskars and the Walt Disney Company. 

“Brent has an impressive background in convention and exhibition work that will serve Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center incredibly well,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the statement. “We are excited to have Brent take on this position and oversee the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus.”  

The Alliant Energy Center is poised for major redevelopment. Dane County is currently evaluating the future of the campus, and the 2020 budget includes funding to re-design an expansion of the 255,000 square foot Exhibition Hall.

The Exhibition Hall currently hosts more than 500 events annually, including major conventions, conferences and trade shows. The expansion is expected to draw larger events.

A resolution authorizing a contract with McHenry will be introduced at the Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday. The meeting will be held remotely, and members of the public can participate by calling 877-309-2073. Once prompted, participants can enter the access code (150-841-565) to be connected to the meeting. 

More information on the remote meeting can be found on the board’s agenda

