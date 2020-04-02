Dane County Executive Joe Parisi names Brent Kyzer-McHenry as next Alliant Energy Center director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi named Brent Kyzer-McHenry, who most recently led marketing and communications at the airport, as the new director of the Alliant Energy Center.

McHenry replaces interim director Sharon Corrigan, who was most recently the chair of the Dane County Board.

“I am honored to be selected by the county executive to lead the Alliant Energy Center,” McHenry said in a statement Thursday. "I look forward to working closely with the Center team, partners, and stakeholders to continue to grow and develop this important regional destination."

McHenry is expected to begin the role in mid-May with an annual salary of $145,000. Corrigan’s term as interim director ends May 15.

Though most recently he worked as the director of marketing and communications at the Dane County Regional Airport, McHenry has more than two decades of experience in event management, facility operations, arts and culture administration, education, business development and fundraising.