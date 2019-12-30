Dane County Executive Joe Parisi: Local government can lead with 'cutting-edge technologies'

The county is continuing work on two major projects: consolidating the Dane County Jail into one location downtown and redeveloping the 164-acre south side Alliant Energy Center campus. In October, the county received estimates that the cost of expanding Exhibition Hall — a key part of the campus redevelopment — could cost $130 million, an increase from an original $91 million estimate.

“When we look at the Alliant Energy Center, whatever happens out there has to be sized in a manner we can afford to do it and investment has to be such that it makes sense for the taxpayers to do it,” Parisi said.

Next year, Dane County will learn whether a squadron of F-35 jets will be located at Truax Field. Madison is one of two preferred sites, along with Montgomery, Alabama. The Air Force is expected to announce a final decision in March, which will be 30 days after a final environmental impact study is released.

An environmental study from the Air Force and an analysis from city of Madison staff found that the increased noise from fighter jets would disproportionately affect poor and minority residents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}