Dane County Executive Joe Parisi: Local government can lead with 'cutting-edge technologies'

When Executive Joe Parisi looks to the challenges facing Dane County, he sees an opportunity for local government to be a leader in using cutting-edge technology.
In 2019, Dane County began creating and monetizing compressed natural gas at its landfill, committed to funding water treatment systems at five city beaches and announced a hydraulic dredging project to keep water flowing through the Yahara Lakes faster.
“When we're looking at technologies that will help protect our environment — be it helping to clean up our lakes, helping to produce more renewable energy and combat climate change — I think government has a role,” Parisi said.
Next year, the county’s major solar project will come online. Dane County is partnering with Madison Gas and Electric to develop a 58-acre solar field for a 9-megawatt solar array that is expected to generate enough carbon-free electricity to provide 40% of the energy used by all county-owned facilities.
“I think we need to be deliberate and responsible, but we also need to be out in front with these technologies because once we do this and show that it works, then others will be more likely to follow suit,” Parisi said.
Earlier this year, Dane County approved $663 million in spending for 2020 budgets, which dedicated more resources toward mental health services, affordable housing and criminal justice improvements while slightly increasing county residents’ tax bills.
The county is continuing work on two major projects: consolidating the Dane County Jail into one location downtown and redeveloping the 164-acre south side Alliant Energy Center campus. In October, the county received estimates that the cost of expanding Exhibition Hall — a key part of the campus redevelopment — could cost $130 million, an increase from an original $91 million estimate.
“When we look at the Alliant Energy Center, whatever happens out there has to be sized in a manner we can afford to do it and investment has to be such that it makes sense for the taxpayers to do it,” Parisi said.
Next year, Dane County will learn whether a squadron of F-35 jets will be located at Truax Field. Madison is one of two preferred sites, along with Montgomery, Alabama. The Air Force is expected to announce a final decision in March, which will be 30 days after a final environmental impact study is released.
An environmental study from the Air Force and an analysis from city of Madison staff found that the increased noise from fighter jets would disproportionately affect poor and minority residents.
You have free articles remaining.
“My hunch is that the Department of Defense is going to do what they want,” Parisi said. “I view my role as if they do decide they're going to bring them here, to make sure that the airport does everything they can do to secure funding for mitigation and for if there are further residences or areas that are going to have increases to get the soundproofing and mitigation.”
Parisi, who was re-elected to a four-year term in 2017, said he suspects he will run for re-election in 2021 and hopes to continue in the role of county executive. He described his approach to the position as “project-based.”
“I think it's important to be deliberate and get the facts that you need, but I want to get things done,” Parisi said.
An area that the county executive has focused efforts is mental health. The 2020 budget includes over $63.5 million to support community-based mental health treatment and services.
The 2020 budget includes a total of $1.9 million to address mental health and addiction recovery in the community. Of this allocation, $1.5 million will be used to create the new C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing and Recovery — a new grant program designed to strengthen community-based mental health and addiction services.
Additionally, the budget adds $40,000 to the Building Bridges program, which provides mental health teams to schools in Dane County, for the Monona Grove School District. This program, which started as a pilot in 2014, has grown to be an over $1 million a year effort.
“Their families are getting connected to services. School staff and teachers love it because they're able to focus more of their time in the areas in which they have expertise, and they feel that they have more support now, in the schools and in the community for young people who are having challenges,” Parisi said.
Though Parisi is not up for re-election, all Dane County Board seats are at the end of their term with a primary election scheduled for Feb. 18 and the general election on April 7.
As of Dec. 17, nine supervisors have decided not to seek another term. There are 11 new hopeful Board candidates. Two races are contested and only one of them includes an incumbent being challenged.
The executive described his relationship with the board as productive, especially in terms of the budget process and shared values.
“It's a reflection of this community, not that there aren’t differences of opinion and unity, but our community's values are really reflected in the board, and I hope hopefully in my office too,” Parisi said.
This year, Parisi and the board disagreed over a partial executive veto of language surrounding the distribution of $2 million in funds for mental and behavioral health services in the 2020 budget. But supervisors approved a process for allocating the funds and did not consider overriding the executive’s veto.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.