Dane County Executive Joe Parisi calls on board to close $22M budget gap for jail project

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is urging County Board members to decide whether they want to close a projected $22 million budget gap in the county's jail project by scaling it back, doling out more cash or doing a combination of both.
Parisi sent a memo to board members Monday in which he outlined several options for the board to move forward with the development, including a new idea to let voters decide whether to boost funding in an April or November referendum.
"The clock's ticking," Parisi said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal. "A referendum may very well be needed."
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said she was "a little taken aback" by the memo, especially because Parisi did not express interest in a major amendment to add $23 million for the jail project to the 2022 budget. That amendment failed to get added to the budget last week.
Eicher said members of the board have been actively working on how to handle the jail project in light of a recent report from an independent criminal justice research group called the JFA Institute. She said the board knows it needs to act quickly.
"To receive the memo this morning without any notice from the (executive) that this was coming was a little surprising and disappointing," she said, noting that Parisi could have called her to have a conversation.
Parisi said the main reason for his memo was to inform the board of its options and an upcoming deadline.
The board needs to come to an agreement by next fall and get a construction contract in place by January 2023, or else the county will lose the ability to spend the money that has already been approved for the new jail, Parisi said.
So far, the county has allocated a total of $148 million in borrowing for the project, $74 million of which was approved in January 2018 and the rest in June 2019.
Any unused county borrowing funds expire five years after approval, so the first $74 million will expire in January 2023 unless there's a contract, Dane County Chief Financial Officer Charles Hicklin said. To get funding re-approved after that, the County Board would need a three-quarters majority vote or approval from voters in a binding referendum.
"We face having to re-do work that’s already been completed if we don’t have important decisions made by next fall," Parisi wrote to board members.
Under current plans, the jail project would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower to be built behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
But rising construction costs have pushed the project from an estimated $148 million to roughly $170 million if the county sticks to the original plans.
Options
The JFA Institute issued a report in late October that suggests cutting floors from the tower to save money. The group said the county has the option to spend:
- $146.4 million on a five-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 666 beds.
- $158.9 million on a six-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 794 beds.
- $170.1 million on a seven-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 922 beds (the original plan).
- $138 million on a five-story tower with no renovations and 842 beds.
JFA recommended the fourth option for $138 million. The group said a new infirmary and a new kitchen included in the Public Safety Building renovations are "unnecessary" and reduce needed jail beds in the building from 465 to 302.
Parisi said he likes a potential fifth option to scrap the renovations but keep a six-story or seven-story tower so the jail has more beds. He said that path "may strike the balance on cost and project scope."
"I’m interested in seeing what the middle path, what the hybrid version would look like," Parisi said.
Hicklin noted that 842 jail beds in JFA's recommended option might not be enough. Based on an analysis of past, present and projected future jail population levels, JFA said the county likely needs 876 beds.
Next steps
If the board picks an option that keeps the project under its current $148 million budget, the board would need to approve a change order for the new designs, Hicklin said. That would require a simple majority vote of the 37-member board.
But if the board wants to pursue any of the other options, it would need a three-fourths majority vote to approve the additional millions needed in borrowing, Parisi said.
"I just don't see any indication that that kind of consensus exists," Parisi said.
That's part of the reason Parisi suggested the board pursue a binding referendum. The County Board would only need a simple majority to approve a resolution that would put a referendum for more jail funding on the ballot.
Since the jail project is one of the largest in county history, Parisi said it may make sense for voters to decide, anyway.
In the meantime, the developer, Mead & Hunt, is moving forward on designing portions of the project that will be the same regardless of which option the county chooses, Parisi said.
"At the end of the day, the board needs to make a decision," Parisi said.
But Eicher said the decision on how to move forward with the jail will be a collaborative one, made with input from Parisi, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and the community.
"This is not a simple decision, and it’s not just a decision that is going to be made by the board," Eicher said. "I'm anticipating a lot more hard conversations to come."