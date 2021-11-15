Dane County Executive Joe Parisi calls on board to close $22M budget gap for jail project

"To receive the memo this morning without any notice from the (executive) that this was coming was a little surprising and disappointing," she said, noting that Parisi could have called her to have a conversation.

Parisi said the main reason for his memo was to inform the board of its options and an upcoming deadline.

The board needs to come to an agreement by next fall and get a construction contract in place by January 2023, or else the county will lose the ability to spend the money that has already been approved for the new jail, Parisi said.

So far, the county has allocated a total of $148 million in borrowing for the project, $74 million of which was approved in January 2018 and the rest in June 2019.

Any unused county borrowing funds expire five years after approval, so the first $74 million will expire in January 2023 unless there's a contract, Dane County Chief Financial Officer Charles Hicklin said. To get funding re-approved after that, the County Board would need a three-quarters majority vote or approval from voters in a binding referendum.

"We face having to re-do work that’s already been completed if we don’t have important decisions made by next fall," Parisi wrote to board members.