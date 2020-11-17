Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announces run for re-election

Keeping focus on the devastating coronavirus pandemic, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday he is running for reelection.
Parisi emphasized the need for Dane County government to continue coordinating the community’s response to — and eventual recovery from — the COVID-19 pandemic. Parisi said in the statement announcing his bid for re-election that the challenges caused by the pandemic “are like none we have faced in our lifetime.”
“Covid-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being,” Parisi said.
Support Local Journalism
However, Parisi said the challenges also present opportunities to collaborate and deliver results for county residents. He cited the county’s effort behind creating mental health teams for Dane County schools, developing the “Suck the Muck” lake clean up program, supporting a drivers’ license program for young people and moving toward 100% renewable energy.
Parisi, who was born and raised in Dane County, was first elected to the county executive position in 2011 with 70% of the vote during a special election after previous Executive Kathleen Falk resigned. He was re-elected in 2013 for his first full term.
This election cycle, Congressman Mark Pocan and State Representative Shelia Stubbs are serving as Parisi's campaign co-chairs.
Prior to his tenure as county executive, Parisi served as a state representative in the 48th Assembly District, which at the time included Madison’s east side, the City of Monona, Village of McFarland, and Town of Dunn. He also worked as the Dane County clerk from 1996 to 2004.
“We have gotten an awful lot done – but it’s clear there’s still much to do,” Parisi said in the statement. “I’m honored to have the trust of these leaders and the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in and love.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.