Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announces run for re-election

Keeping focus on the devastating coronavirus pandemic, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday he is running for reelection.

Parisi emphasized the need for Dane County government to continue coordinating the community’s response to — and eventual recovery from — the COVID-19 pandemic. Parisi said in the statement announcing his bid for re-election that the challenges caused by the pandemic “are like none we have faced in our lifetime.”

“Covid-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being,” Parisi said.

However, Parisi said the challenges also present opportunities to collaborate and deliver results for county residents. He cited the county’s effort behind creating mental health teams for Dane County schools, developing the “Suck the Muck” lake clean up program, supporting a drivers’ license program for young people and moving toward 100% renewable energy.

Parisi, who was born and raised in Dane County, was first elected to the county executive position in 2011 with 70% of the vote during a special election after previous Executive Kathleen Falk resigned. He was re-elected in 2013 for his first full term.