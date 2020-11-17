Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announces he's running for reelection

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection.

If Parisi draws opponents, the primary for the county executive position will be Feb. 16. The election is April 6.

Parisi said in a statement that part of the reason he wants to run is to continue leading the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being," Parisi said. "The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime. They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County — bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results."

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Parisi's 2021 campaign co-chair, said Parisi has "shown amazing skill" in navigating the pandemic.

"Joe’s calm and steady demeanor, coupled with his incredible competence as a leader, has been central to the success Dane County has had addressing the virus and the economic fallout it has caused," Pocan said.