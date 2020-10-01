Dane County executive introduces 2021 budget with continued focus on COVID-19, human needs

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2021 budget Thursday with a focus on continuing to mitigate the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also prioritizing mental and behavioral health, the county's homeless population and more.

Although his budget proposal is light on new policy initiatives, Parisi said his focus was to protect the resources the county has worked to build in the last decade that have made handling the aftermath of the pandemic somewhat easier.

"From the onset of this pandemic, Dane County was better prepared than many of our counterparts because we did not wait for a pandemic to invest in people and the special places that give our community its identity and character," he said.

The 2021 operating budget totals over $615 million, while the 2020 operating budget that the Dane County Board ultimately approved was $593.7 million. The capital budget is over $71 million, compared to $69.6 million approved last year.

The new budget also includes a levy increase of 4.09%, which would increase property tax on the average home by $30.18.