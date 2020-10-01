Dane County executive introduces 2021 budget with continued focus on COVID-19, human needs

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2021 budget Thursday with a focus on continuing to mitigate the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also prioritizing mental and behavioral health, the county's homeless population and more.
Although his budget proposal is light on new policy initiatives, Parisi said his focus was to protect the resources the county has worked to build in the last decade that have made handling the aftermath of the pandemic somewhat easier.
"From the onset of this pandemic, Dane County was better prepared than many of our counterparts because we did not wait for a pandemic to invest in people and the special places that give our community its identity and character," he said.
The 2021 operating budget totals over $615 million, while the 2020 operating budget that the Dane County Board ultimately approved was $593.7 million. The capital budget is over $71 million, compared to $69.6 million approved last year.
The new budget also includes a levy increase of 4.09%, which would increase property tax on the average home by $30.18.
Parisi said sales tax collections are on track to end the year in a decrease of nearly $12 billion, and additional revenues to county departments, like the Henry Vilas Zoo and Alliant Energy Center, have also declined in 2020 as a result of the economic fallout of the pandemic. The 2021 budget offsets these short-term losses by using $15 million from the county's "rainy day fund," a reserve fund the county has been able to put revenue into over recent years to serve as a safety net.
The reserve fund is "vital," Parisi said, and the $15 million will help sustain these county services and more through at least 2021. However, Parisi also said drawing from this fund now will lead to more challenging budgets in the future, especially because of the unpredictability of the pandemic.
"There's little doubt that when it comes to revenues the county is dependent on, when it rained in 2020 it poured," Parisi said. "All of it adds up to millions and fewer dollars for county services, but our efforts to build our county reserve to grow to its highest level ever puts us in a better position for even the extremes of this situation."
Investing in people
While focusing on the affects of the pandemic, the 2021 budget proposal also shows a continued effort by the county to invest in people. Almost half and the largest portion of the entire proposed county budget is for human needs and services.
Included in the proposal is $9 million for those who are experiencing homelessness to be able to continue living in hotel rooms, a partnership the county created with local hotels in March. The funds should allow those experiencing homelessness to stay safely in the hotels through June of 2021, Parisi said.
The county has had more than 360 people housed in local hotels as of late September, and 77 households have made the transition from the hotels and shelters to permanent housing since March.
Parisi also added $6 million in the budget to go towards the 2021 Dane County Affordable Housing Fund to help create new housing projects across the county. The 2020 budget included $4 million for the fund.
Mental and behavioral health services are also again a priority in the new budget. Over $900,000 of the proposal will go towards covering the cost of staffing the county's new Behavioral Health Resource Center with clinically licensed behavioral health resource specialists, case managers and a peer support specialist. Parisi said the center is "weeks away from beginning operations," and its purpose is to help easily navigate behavioral and mental health care.
Along with the county board, Parisi is including $300,000 to look into the development of a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center to help divert those in a behavioral health crisis away from the criminal justice system and provide a safe place to stabilize situations with mental health services and support.
Another $500,000 in the budget would be for a county partnership with Restoring Roots, a Wisconsin organization that targets mental health and addiction, to create an estimated 50-unit development providing housing and recovery services to those struggling with addiction.
