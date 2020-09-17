Dane County executive announces $4.45 million for low-income housing projects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced the county will award $4.45 million to help bring five low-income housing projects to reality in five municipalities.

The funding, which must be approved by the County Board, would support construction of 323 low-income housing units in Madison, McFarland, Cambridge, Fitchburg and Verona, Parisi said in a statement.

The projects would be the first ever in Cambridge, first in McFarland since 1995 and first in Verona since 2002 to use prized federal low-income housing tax credits distributed by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.