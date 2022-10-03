Dane County Exec Joe Parisi's $834M budget focuses on criminal justice reform, conservation

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Monday introduced a record-setting $834 million budget with ambitious goals to take on criminal justice reform, housing shortages and climate change.

"This budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life paired with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges," Parisi said in his budget memo.

Parisi said the proposal "offers a roadmap to further improve the care and well-being of our most vulnerable, accelerate efforts to combat climate change, advance new reforms to address disparities, and protect our incredibly valuable land and water resources."

If approved by the County Board, Parisi said his budget would raise property taxes on the average Madison home by just over $30.

The core of Parisi's budget includes funding for criminal justice initiatives, some of which build on past successes while others aim to jumpstart stalled goals.

That new spending includes about $700,000 to expand a crisis response program at the Sheriff's Office to hire more staff and buy vehicles and equipment that would have mental health professionals respond to some calls in lieu of law enforcement.

That program mirrors the CARES program operated by Madison, which has expanded citywide after a promising pilot program.

Parisi's budget also includes $1.3 million for a Crisis Triage Center, a 24/7 mental health treatment center that could complement programs like CARES since Dane County doesn't have a facility to take those experiencing a mental health crisis. The county is finalizing a request for proposals for operators at the facility, which was originally meant to open by next year.

Other criminal justice reform spending includes a pilot program for a Dane County Community Court, an alternative to the traditional court system and jail tried elsewhere in the United States.

Such a facility has been under deliberation for years in Dane County, which already has a Community Restorative Court that works to have those who commit crimes own up to their actions and seek reconciliation with victims.

Apart from criminal justice reform, other items in Parisi's budget include:

An additional $6 million toward a permanent shelter for homeless men, increasing the county's share to match Madison's $9 million contribution.

$10 million for the Dane County Conservation Fund to acquire land and improve water quality.

$5 million for ongoing dredging efforts on Door Creek and the Yahara chain of lakes.

$15.6 million for road improvement projects

$4.5 million to develop and install "carbon capture technologies" along with additional staffing to help meet the county's goal of carbon neutrality.

$3 million to study the feasibility of an additional digester to turn cow manure into renewable energy.

The spending proposal includes $712.6 million for county operations and $121.4 million in capital investments.