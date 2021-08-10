Dane County employees working remotely can continue through New Year

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, Dane County government employees who are currently teleworking can continue to do so until the start of next year.
Department of Administration Director Greg Brockmeyer announced the news Tuesday in an email to all employees. Employees can continue working remotely until Jan. 3, 2022, unless otherwise directed by their department, according to the email.
“We know the pandemic has been demanding for everyone and we are committed to doing our part to stop the spread of this new highly contagious variant by encouraging employees who can, to work from home,” Brockmeyer said in the email.
Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, county departments had finalized plans to transition to a hybrid workspace — some staff in person and some staff working remotely. These plans were expected to take place Sept. 7, and employees working remotely were assured they could do so until then. Now, those transition plans are expected to begin next year.
Brockmeyer said an estimated 800 employees out of 2,400 are currently working remotely.
Last week, both Dane County and the city of Madison announced a requirement for their employees to be vaccinated or have a weekly negative COVID-19 test. This followed Public Health Madison & Dane County’s recommendation July 27 to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Both changes are a response to the worsening state of the coronavirus pandemic due to a more contagious strain called the Delta variant. According to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest data snapshot for July 19 to Aug. 1, cases increased with an average of 55.6 cases per day — up from 27 during the period from July 12 through July 25. Percent positivity increased from 2% to 3.3% over the same time period.
In the email to employees, Brockmeyer acknowledged the physical and mental toll the pandemic has taken on people and referred workers to resources like the county’s Employee Assistance Program.
“These are different times and everyone is feeling their way through them, but the overwhelming message to all of our valued employees is to show patience, kindness, and respect for each other,” Brockmeyer said. “Being flexible and empathetic, we can overcome the challenges of this pandemic together.”
Public meetings
For public meetings, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a memo Monday that board meetings will continue remotely.
The board had planned to meet in-person and outdoors at the Lussier Community Education Center for its Aug. 19 meeting, but the latest surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a return to virtual.
“Particularly given the current wave of the Delta variant, I will not force our colleagues on the Board or members of staff to choose between being able to attend an in-person meeting and their health,” Eicher said in the memo. “That would be both unnecessary and wrong, given the satisfactory alternative of the remote meeting platform.”
In her memo, Eicher shared data on the county’s virtual meetings.
From March 2020 through June, the county held 677 board, commission and committee meetings. From January through June, 2,573 people registered to attend a Dane County board, commission, or committee meeting and of those who registered, about half registered to speak.
“One thing is crystal clear: the ability to attend and offer testimony remotely has largely improved accessibility to our meetings,” Eicher said.
Also, a survey of 231 respondents found that 169 preferred hybrid meetings, 16 preferred in-person and 46 preferred virtual meetings.
Eicher has directed staff to take steps that allow the board to hold hybrid meetings “once it is prudent and possible to do so.”
“I’m proud of the work the County Board has done over the past year, and I’m pleased that we’re able to work toward a meeting format that is more accessible and inclusive to meet the needs of the communities that we serve,” Eicher said.
The return to in-person meetings at the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., also hinges on audio-visual equipment upgrades in the building's main meeting room on the second floor and four meeting rooms on the third floor. In June, the Dane County Board approved a $372,000 contract for the upgrades.
Eicher said these changes, which are expected to take several more months, are critical to allowing in-person and virtual participation. Additionally, the county board will need to act on changes to ordinances and procedures to hold hybrid meetings.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.