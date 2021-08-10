Dane County employees working remotely can continue through New Year

In the email to employees, Brockmeyer acknowledged the physical and mental toll the pandemic has taken on people and referred workers to resources like the county’s Employee Assistance Program.

“These are different times and everyone is feeling their way through them, but the overwhelming message to all of our valued employees is to show patience, kindness, and respect for each other,” Brockmeyer said. “Being flexible and empathetic, we can overcome the challenges of this pandemic together.”

Public meetings

For public meetings, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a memo Monday that board meetings will continue remotely.

The board had planned to meet in-person and outdoors at the Lussier Community Education Center for its Aug. 19 meeting, but the latest surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a return to virtual.

“Particularly given the current wave of the Delta variant, I will not force our colleagues on the Board or members of staff to choose between being able to attend an in-person meeting and their health,” Eicher said in the memo. “That would be both unnecessary and wrong, given the satisfactory alternative of the remote meeting platform.”