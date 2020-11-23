Dane County doula program targets Black infant mortality rate

In Dane County where babies born to Black mothers are twice as likely to die before seeing their first birthday as those born to white mothers, local health officials and a community-based doula program are looking to try out a new prenatal care program to improve birth outcomes.

Black mothers in Dane County are more than twice as likely as white mothers to give birth to low-birthweight infants, which means these babies are at greater risk of significant health challenges and higher infant mortality rates. Wisconsin also ranks first in the nation for Black infant mortality.

“We've been working for the last six years to really move innovative ways of approaching true birth equity, and we know that we can't continue to put Band-Aids on things as we've done in this county for so many years,” said Tia Murray, co-founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas.