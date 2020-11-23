Dane County doula program targets Black infant mortality rate

In Dane County where babies born to Black mothers are twice as likely to die before seeing their first birthday as those born to white mothers, local health officials and a community-based doula program are looking to try out a new prenatal care program to improve birth outcomes.
Black mothers in Dane County are more than twice as likely as white mothers to give birth to low-birthweight infants, which means these babies are at greater risk of significant health challenges and higher infant mortality rates. Wisconsin also ranks first in the nation for Black infant mortality.
“We've been working for the last six years to really move innovative ways of approaching true birth equity, and we know that we can't continue to put Band-Aids on things as we've done in this county for so many years,” said Tia Murray, co-founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas.
To address this public health crisis and in an effort to center Black voices, experiences, and leadership, the city of Madison and Dane County are considering resolutions to accept a $100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and authorize Public Health Madison and Dane County to sign a non-competitive contract with Harambee Village Doulas to run a prenatal care and doula program.
Daniel Stattelman-Scanlan, a Public Health Madison & Dane County supervisor, said the idea is to blend the existing Prenatal Care Coordination program, a Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus benefit, with community doula services. This program is available to people who are pregnant and determined through a risk assessment that they are at higher risk for an adverse birth outcome.
In Dane County, this program provides support, services and — in non-pandemic times — a home visit from a nurse. But Stattelman-Scanlan realizes that huge inequities in pregnancy and birth outcomes exist.
“We recognize outside of the walls of our government institution, we need to partner with community organizations that know the community in a different way, in some ways better ways than we do, and are trusted with the community,” Stattelman-Scanlan said.
Harambee, the only community-based doula agency in the county, works to dismantle disparities in maternal and infant outcomes. The collective’s vision is to improve the childbearing experience, empower women through doula support, advocate for research-based care and engage community stakeholders around racial equity concerning maternal and child health, according to the organization’s website.
According to the resolution, the grant will be used to provide $11,041 to increase an existing public health nurse position to bring administrative and technical support to the doulas and $88,959 to contract with Harambee. The term of the contract with Harambee runs from Dec. 1 to June 30, 2022 and includes the cost of personnel, equipment and supplies.
Harambee, which partners with two other Black-owned organizations, is also working toward raising $100,000 to purchase a permanent location to house all services and open a lactation clinic. This would move Harambee closer to its goal of operating a birth center that provides comprehensive care.
Micaela Berry-Smith, co-owner and executive director at Harambee, said the organization hopes to not only ensure that families are cared for with a nurse and a doula — “full wraparound care” — but also to research replicating that model across the state and nation. Berry-Smith said the pilot could “implement this understanding that Medicaid really needs to be investing in their communities through their community based doulas.”
Murray also said the pilot can bring more attention to maternity financing and “how we pay for caring for our birthing people” in Dane County how that affects birth disparities.
“We serve all families, but with this particular project we will be centering the Black birthing family much more so because of the disparate outcomes that we have,” Murray said.
