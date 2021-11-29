Dane County doing its ‘small part’ to help support, welcome arriving Afghan refugees

The $50,000 could go to support Jewish Social Services, the main organization resettling Afghans in the Madison area. The county has not yet decided how the money will be distributed, Parisi’s spokesperson Ariana Vruwink said. The county has supported Jewish Social Services, or JSS, in the past, including $28,000 this year to assist with interpretation, legal and social services.

Berney said any additional funds would help her organization pay for staffing, housing and other services for the Afghans as more families resettle in the area.

Staffing shortages and limited housing have made the resettlement process challenging, Berney said.

JSS has to find landlords who are willing to rent to Afghans who have no job and no rental history here in the U.S. The large apartment complexes in Madison tend to have management companies who aren't willing to do that even with JSS paying the security deposit and first four months' rent, making it even more challenging to find housing in an already limited market, Berney said.

Afghan families also tend to be larger. And while an Afghan family of seven might be happy in a three-bedroom apartment, many landlords are not OK with that, Berney said.