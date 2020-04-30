Dane County directs $3 million to Second Harvest food bank

As the coronavirus pandemic creates economic hardship for many in the community, Dane County is providing $3 million to support Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and its efforts to stock food pantries over the next 90 days.
Part of the funding will be used to purchase four cold storage semi-trailers to increase Second Harvest's capacity to store meat, dairy and fresh produce grown and produced in Dane County.
Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday that the funding “could not have come at a better time.”
“The overwhelming amount speaks to the magnitude of the response needed to meet the tremendous increase in need,” Orge said in the statement. “But the reality is that they have not given the money to Second Harvest or the food pantries in Dane County, they have given it to thousands of families in Dane County who are facing hunger, many for the first time.”
Increasing need at Dane County food pantries
Dane County is already seeing the need caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The number of calls related to food and meals to United Way’s 211 line jumped 300% between March 1 and April 28 compared to before the pandemic took hold in the community. Also, twice as many calls have been made to United Way 211 about food and meals than any other topic.
Approximately 30,000 Dane County residents have applied for unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Second Harvest began using the Alliant Energy Center as a packaging center March 21, the food bank has held 95 shifts for volunteers so far, with more than 1,200 volunteer shift positions being filled. The volunteer labor has allowed Second Harvest to distribute 70% more food in Dane County than during this same time period last year.
Those interested in volunteering at Second Harvest can visit the organization’s website to learn more.
Supporting south central Wisconsin farmers
Also, Dane County is connecting the food bank with Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, the Dane County Farmers’ Market and Fairshare CSA Coalition to improve sales for farmers and feed those in need.
“Our farmers are dumping milk and unable to sell the goods they produce while food is the number one need among thousands in our community,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the statement. “This win-win partnership creates new markets for our agricultural producers while making sure the shelves at Dane County food pantries are stocked for the months to come with healthy meals.”
Jeff Endres, Chairman of Yahara Pride Farms, said in the statement that farmers are struggling due to the pandemic.
“The efforts of Dane County to grant funds to Second Harvest Food Bank to source locally produced agricultural products helps area farmers, keeps the supply chain moving, and gets food to those who need it most,” Endres said.
