Dane County directs $3 million to Second Harvest food bank

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus pandemic creates economic hardship for many in the community, Dane County is providing $3 million to support Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and its efforts to stock food pantries over the next 90 days.

Part of the funding will be used to purchase four cold storage semi-trailers to increase Second Harvest's capacity to store meat, dairy and fresh produce grown and produced in Dane County.

Michelle Orge, president and CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday that the funding “could not have come at a better time.”

“The overwhelming amount speaks to the magnitude of the response needed to meet the tremendous increase in need,” Orge said in the statement. “But the reality is that they have not given the money to Second Harvest or the food pantries in Dane County, they have given it to thousands of families in Dane County who are facing hunger, many for the first time.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Increasing need at Dane County food pantries

Dane County is already seeing the need caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.