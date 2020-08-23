Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19 tested positive 'several weeks ago,' hospitalized soon after

Palmer said he wouldn’t think an assignment in the training division would be of high risk. He said working in the jail or on patrol having to respond to a number of situations would seem more risky.

It is somewhat surprising, Palmer said, that COVID-19 has not taken more lives in the line of duty given all of the risk. That Treadwell is the first in the state reflects that the law enforcement community is taking all of the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus, he said.

“It just goes to show that despite all the measures that are taken by the Sheriff’s Office that someone could still contract it and die,” Palmer said. “If there’s anything to take away from this tragedy it should be a reinforced sense of vigilance not just for officers but for everybody to do their part in protecting themselves and others.”

Treadwell’s death “doesn’t change anything” in terms of how the Sheriff’s Office is handling the pandemic, Mahoney said, but is a reminder that everyone has a “responsibility to care for the community and prevent the spread.”

“I wear a mask to protect my community, and I hope that the community wears a mask to protect me and those who are on the front lines every day answering calls to service,” Mahoney said.