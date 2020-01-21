Dane County Democratic Sen. Mark Miller announces retirement

Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, has announced he will not seek another term this fall, concluding more than two decades as an elected official.

Miller, who led Senate Democrats as Minority Leader in 2011 in their attempt to avoid a vote on Scott Walker’s union-busting legislation — commonly known as Act 10 — by fleeing to Illinois, announced his plans to retire during Tuesday's session.

"I will miss this place," Miller said. "I will miss fighting for clean water, for better education for both children and adults, for expanded health care for all, and for responsible governance, but I am comfortable with my decision to retire."

Miller joined the Assembly in 1999 and later joined the Senate in 2005. He has served in leadership positions including as both minority and majority leader, Finance Co-chair, and Chair of the Democratic Caucus.

Miller's largely Democratic district covers portions of Dane and Columbia counties, including parts of Madison.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, described Miller as a "friend and mentor."

"You have been steady, you have shown us what a true servant leader looks like," Shilling said.

