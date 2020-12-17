Dane County delays asking sheriff to reduce jail beds after new tower construction

The Dane County Board on Thursday delayed a vote on a proposal that would have asked the sheriff to cut 50 jail beds in several years, once a seven-story tower is completed as part of a $148 jail construction project.

On a 28-9 vote, the board sent the resolution to be workshopped in two county committees because some supervisors wanted the measure to have more power, but it was unclear how much that would cost and whether it would further delay the jail consolidation project.

“It is nothing more than a recommendation from this board,” Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, said of the resolution in its current form. “I think we can do something with teeth.”

Plans for the new jail include building a seven-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two outdated jail facilities, the aging Ferris Huber Center and the 1950s-era City-County Building jail.

As currently drafted, the resolution recommends that the sheriff close an existing housing unit in the Public Safety Building jail when the tower is finished, which would reduce the total number of beds in the new, consolidated jail from 922 to 872. The current jail has a total of 1,013 beds spread across three buildings.