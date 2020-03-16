Dane County declares state of emergency; state moves to highest level alert amid pandemic

Wisconsin emergency management officials moved to the highest level alert Monday as Dane County declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “level 1” alert means all state agencies and key volunteer organizations like the Red Cross are in communication during the state of emergency, said Andrew Beckett, spokesman for Wisconsin Emergency Management.

“It reflects the need to make sure there’s large-scale collaboration and communication,” Beckett said. “It’s really just an anticipation and reflection of what we’re seeing.”

Level 1 alerts are typically used in statewide emergencies, such as the flooding of 2008, Beckett said. This is the first time the SEOC has issued a level 1 alert in response to a health-related incident.

Also on Monday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi declared a state of emergency in an effort to devote more resources to slowing the spread of the illness.

The announcement, which followed Sunday’s directive closing schools and restricting gatherings of more than 50 people, is intended to ensure the county can continue core services during the pandemic.

It may also help the county secure federal reimbursement for expenses related to coronavirus response.