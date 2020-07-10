Dane County D.A., Madison police chief offer differing takes on hit-and-run case

Sire was pulled over for speeding by several Madison police officers last week and has since been held in jail on a probation hold. He has been identified as a “person of interest” in the firebombing of the City County Building on June 23, but has not been charged with anything new.

On June 27, Dane County District Attorney told the Cap Times he couldn’t comment on whether a hate crime enhancer would be appropriate in the hit-and-run case, but he did say his office had not yet received a referral for charges from the Madison Police Department.

“As it relates to Brendan J. Oneil, I can say at this time we have not received a referral from law enforcement,” Ozanne said. “As there was an arrest associated with Mr. Oneil, I believe we will receive a referral in the near future. Once we receive a referral we will review the reports in order to make a charging decision. I am unable to determine what if any charges will be issued without first reviewing all the reports and possibly requesting follow-up if needed.”

On July 9, Ozanne informed the Cap Times that he still has not received a referral from police in the case.