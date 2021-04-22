Dane County creates task force to address ‘huge pockets’ of no internet in rural areas

McGinnity said the county can’t apply for grants on behalf of local municipalities. But it can help guide them through the process, which can be complicated and time-intensive.

To even apply for funding, Ratcliff said, municipalities need accurate maps of their current broadband coverage, something that doesn't exist right now. They also need a broadband provider to partner with to provide the coverage.

Ratcliff said she's not sure what else might be required, which is part of what the task force will research. She said some of the towns and villages have so few staff that they don't have the capacity to pursue grants.

The county also wants the task force to hold public hearings for residents to discuss broadband challenges, make recommendations on what other actions the county can take to help expand the broadband network, and find other potential solutions to the infrastructure gaps, such as using hot spots or satellite technology.