Dane County creates task force to address broadband issues

To address long standing connectivity needs in the county, the Dane County Board voted Thursday to create a task force addressing broadband.
Lack of reliable internet access is a problem in particular for the county’s rural residents, and the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the need as school, work and community life moved online.
Supervisor Kate McGinnity, District 37, said she wants to see “100% coverage for 100% of residents who want it.”
“We’re not going to leave anyone out,” McGinnity said.
According to the resolution, approximately 25% of Dane County’s rural residents say they lack access to reliable and affordable broadband.
The task force aims to create a community understanding of the county’s internet challenges and prepare local partners in Dane County to apply for grants and funding to expand access to unserved and underserved areas.
“It’s a long overdue resolution, and there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before we bridge this digital divide,” McGinnity said.
Part of the task force’s work will be to collect data points on who is served by broadband to determine if there is a greater percentage of residents affected by lack of access to reliable and affordable broadband.
Also, the group will make recommendations on the role the county can play in increasing access and explore alternative solutions to inadequate broadband service, such as hot spots, satellite technology and wireless service.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.