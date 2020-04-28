Dane County COVID-19 care facility on hold, but demand for care centers could increase as economy opens

Willems Van Dijk said those facilities are expected to remain open for the time being, especially as Wisconsin's "safer at home" order relaxes and more businesses start to reopen.

“I am cautious about us saying we don’t need them too soon," she said. "As we begin to open up Wisconsin and more of us go out to more places … we will increase the risk for disease transmission. That is likely when we may need those isolation facilities more than we do right now."

Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month extended the "safer at home" order through May 26 in an effort to mitigate the spead of COVID-19. The order also has forced businesses across the state to shut down and resulted in skyrocketing unemployment claims.

However, Evers has begun slowly reopening portions of the economy, with curbside drop-off services allowed at all businesses starting this week. In addition, 34 state parks and forests — closed down earlier this month — will reopen on Friday.

As of Tuesday, the virus has killed 300 Wisconsinites and sickened more than 6,200. About 23% of those to contract the disease have required hospitalization, according to DHS.