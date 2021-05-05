Dane County convenes first meeting of task force to help prevent deaths from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholism

"In spite of our strong local economy, active social networks and excellent health care, Dane County has not been spared losses caused by the opioid overdose epidemic and suicide,” Parisi said in a statement. "Then came the COVID pandemic, and we have seen a 40% increase in drug and alcohol-related EMS calls. We can’t stand by and watch this trend continue as communities of color have been especially hard hit and bear a disproportionate burden. The task force will intensify our efforts to end preventable deaths by expanding our successful programs and implementing new strategies to save lives."

According to figures from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, 1,022 people have died by suicide or drug overdose in Dane County since 2016, and the figures have increased in the first months of 2021, with most overdoses occurring due to opiates.

Preliminary data from 2020 from the Dane County Medical Examiner shows increases in both suicides and overdoses. In 2020, the county has reported 75 deaths by suicide, compared to 60 such deaths in 2019. Additionally, the county recorded 127 fatal opiate overdoses in 2020, an increase from 113 in 2019 and 98 in 2018.