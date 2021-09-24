Dane County continues support for pandemic-related homeless shelter services

Efforts to provide safe shelter for people without homes during the pandemic and reduce the spread of COVID-19 will continue in Dane County with the Board of Supervisors’ approval of a $1.6 million contract Thursday.
The board signed off on the agreement with Focus Counseling to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness who have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for the virus, are a close contact of a positive case or are at higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
“As the pandemic continues to be a part of our daily lives, we need to realize the impact it is having on members of the community that may not have a room in a house or an apartment to care for themselves or loved ones as they deal with COVID,” Supervisor Kristen Audet, District 17, said in a statement.
Focus Counseling, a local case management and counseling organization, has provided this service since March 2020. Funding for the program will transition from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to the funds received in 2021 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Though Dane County’s vaccination rate — 70.6% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated — is high, data suggest the vaccination rate among people experiencing homelessness is lower. This and the more contagious Delta variant underscore the need to continue shelter for individuals rather than in groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a second contract with Focus Counseling to continue providing case management for people without homes who are staying at hotels that have been converted into shelter.
"This is really important for us to continue to do to keep people alive," Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, said at the meeting.
Supervisor Jeff Weigand, District 20, and Supervisor Tim Rockwell, District 19, voted against approving the second contract.
Both resolutions approving the contracts included requests for quarterly reports to be sent to the board and for the Health and Human Needs Committee to review them.
Supervisor Sarah Smith, District 24, said in the statement that the county’s hotel-to-housing initiative is “truly making a difference in people’s lives” and will continue to be a “critical part” of how Dane County is addressing homelessness.
“I look forward to seeing this program continue to help our neighbors get back on their feet,” Smith said.
The $2.6 million hotels-to-housing initiative began in May 2021 and provides up to two years of housing search help, rental assistance and case management services to people experiencing homelessness who are currently staying in hotel shelter funded by Dane County.
Since the program began, Focus Counseling has helped more than 80 shelter guests with securing housing. Currently, 170 households are enrolled with the program through Focus Counseling and continuing their housing search, according to the county.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said the federal funding has been “instrumental” in assisting county residents.
“Programs like these are forward-thinking and holistic as we think about how best to serve people experiencing homelessness,” Eicher said in the statement.
