Dane County considering paid holiday to honor Juneteenth

The holiday would create an additional $66,000 in overtime and holiday pay next year, according to the resolution’s fiscal analysis.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in Milwaukee since 1971 and in Madison since 1990. The state declared it as a holiday in 2009. This year, the Dane County Board raised the Juneteenth flag at the City-County Building downtown to commemorate the day.

The resolution acknowledges that the legacy of slavery currently affects African Americans. Further, it says that the “promise of liberation has yet to be fulfilled,” pointing to racial disparities in educational, economic, health and criminal justice outcomes.

“Juneteenth is a day to reflect on how we can serve to create a better, more equitable future for all members in our community,” Stubbs said.

