Dane County committees continue review of jail contract changes

Major cost saving measures identified by the consultant included reducing the height of the new tower and redistributing mechanical and electrical building support systems in addition to changing the layout of two floors of housing.

Throughout the discussion, supervisors asked questions about how the process unfolded and what led to the unusual situation regarding the first change order. Deputy Corporation Counsel Carlos Pabellon advised staff to answer in general terms because the specific circumstances regarding the change order would be "relevant to any potential litigation related to the question of liability."

According to an opinion issued by Corporation Counsel Marcia Mackenzie in February, “Mead & Hunt must be paid because it performed the work under a reasonable belief that the County requested it, and the County obtained the benefit of the work.”

“Mead & Hunt performed the necessary engineering and made recommendations for changes that will reduce expenditures so that the budget will not be exceeded,” the opinion states. “The county can (and will) use those recommendations to meet its budget. Therefore, the county has received the value of the work.”