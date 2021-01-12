Dane County committee says no to redesigning jail addition with 50 fewer beds

Other County Board members argued taking 50 beds out of the addition could put the county in a difficult spot in the future as the population grows or pandemic-related efforts to divert people from jail expire.

"If we reduce our space too much, I have serious concerns about keeping people safe when we have another viral infection like COVID," said Sup. Julie Schwellenbach, 20th District.

Andrae's proposal was rejected on a 5-2 vote, with Sup. Teran Peterson, 19th District, joining Andrae.

Ultimately, the committee unanimously voted in favor of a separate resolution calling for an existing unit inside the Public Safety Building to be closed when the consolidation project is finished — potentially resulting in 50 fewer beds.

In a letter to County Board members Tuesday, Sheriff Dave Mahoney said he's open to shuttering the unit, referred to as Housing Unit 3A, once the addition is constructed.

But he told the committee that decision is contingent on other actors within the criminal justice system and local government, such as the District Attorney's Office, judges and the County Board, making changes that result in fewer people in jail.