Dane County committee recommends further reducing jail capacity following expansion

A Dane County committee unanimously recommended a nonbinding resolution that calls for closing a 50-person pod in the Public Safety Building once a new tower is built as part of an extensive jail consolidation project.
The resolution, passed by the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee Tuesday, builds off of the reduced population the jail has housed during the coronavirus pandemic. Though some warn the number of inmates could spike once the pandemic is under control, Board Chair Analiese Eicher said there are lessons that can be learned from increased collaboration across the criminal justice system.
“It is a policy recommendation, and it is stating the board’s intent that we want to see the population in the jail decrease,” Eicher said.
The full board will take up the resolution Dec. 17.
The jail project aims to close the outdated and dangerous City-County Building jail and the south side Ferris Center, bringing all facilities downtown to the Public Safety Building, located at 115 W. Doty St., and the tower that would be built behind it on West Wilson Street.
Under the original project proposal, the number of jail beds will decrease from 1,013 to 922. If the resolution is adopted, that would drop to 872.
During the pandemic, the jail population has remained lower as the Sheriff’s Office and other partners across the local criminal justice system took steps to reduce the jail population to curb coronavirus cases. The 2020 year-to-date average daily population in the jail or on electronic monitoring is 590 people compared to the previous three-year average daily population of 831, according to the resolution.
Sheriff David Mahoney expressed concern about locking the project into even fewer beds which could result in overcrowding. He has previously said that the jail population will likely increase once courts reopen after the pandemic is contained.
Similarly, Supervisor Dorothy Krause, District 27, expressed concerns over making a decision using “artificially low” population numbers. She advocated for making decisions off of studying programming's effect on population.
However, Eicher said resources should be invested in community efforts rather than internal jail programming.
“If we have the opportunity to lower our jail population but also work to lower the average length of stay for folks in the jail, which we are doing, then we are better off investing in programming not in the jail but outside of it,” Eicher said.
Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, said the county can do more than what the resolution proposed and looks forward to reducing the jail population further.
Acknowledging that the low numbers are a result of the pandemic, Bayrd said, “COVID will end. Criminal justice and racial justice will not.”
“Something has happened in the past year that we couldn't have anticipated,” Bayrd said. “There is a criminal justice, racial justice revolution happening and the question is how can we respond.”
The public testimony and supervisors’ discussion illustrated a recurring tension that often plays out during jail project debates between needing to move quickly to shut down the dangerous jail floors and not wanting to invest in a jail.
Committee Chair Maureen McCarville said the argument around the jail can get stuck between choosing criminal justice reform or a renovated jail when the two issues are connected. She said that the size of the jail doesn’t affect whether or not the county continues its criminal justice reform work.
“Criminal justice reform is so connected to the jail,” McCarville said. “The jail is a building, and we need a safe building that gives us what we need to be able to do our jobs and the sheriff to do his job.”
