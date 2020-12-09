Dane County committee recommends further reducing jail capacity following construction

Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, said the county can do more than what the resolution proposed and looks forward to reducing the jail population further.

Acknowledging that the low numbers are a result of the pandemic, Bayrd said, “COVID will end. Criminal justice and racial justice will not.”

“Something has happened in the past year that we couldn't have anticipated,” Bayrd said. “There is a criminal justice, racial justice revolution happening and the question is how can we respond.”

The public testimony and supervisors’ discussion illustrated a recurring tension that often plays out during jail project debates between needing to move quickly to shut down the dangerous jail floors and not wanting to invest in a jail.

Committee Chair Maureen McCarville said the argument around the jail can get stuck between choosing criminal justice reform or a renovated jail when the two issues are connected. She said that the size of the jail doesn’t affect whether or not the county continues its criminal justice reform work.

“Criminal justice reform is so connected to the jail,” McCarville said. “The jail is a building, and we need a safe building that gives us what we need to be able to do our jobs and the sheriff to do his job.”

