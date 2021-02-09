Dane County committee recommends changing jail contract to add consultant fees

He said balancing changes to the complex project while still meeting its goals made it difficult to anticipate the cost.

“The complexity and value engineering scope that it would take to meet the consolidation and budget goals was an unknown,’’ Draper said. “This amount could not have been anticipated or calculated until the process was further along.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plans for the jail include consolidating the jail’s three facilities by building a new tower next to the downtown Public Safety Building. Once the project is completed, the part of the jail located on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building will close, the Ferris Center on the south side will be vacated and all jail facilities will be consolidated downtown.

David Way, representing the consulting firm Mead & Hunt, said they presented over 35 cost reduction options and that “it was a continual process.” Those options ultimately included measures such as reducing the size of the height of the south tower by removing a fifth floor of mechanical equipment and reducing the size of the sub-basement.