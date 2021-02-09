Dane County committee recommends changing jail contract to add consultant fees

Dane County’s Personnel & Finance Committee recommended two changes to its contract with a consultant on the $148 million jail redevelopment project, but one of them is for work that’s already been completed.
The first change requested is to increase fees to Mead & Hunt by $428,900 for design and development work conducted from late June through September after it was determined that the project was over budget by about $20 million.
“This work was for value engineering items that were needed to try to get the scope of the project within budget,” Todd Draper, deputy director of Public Works, said at the committee’s meeting Monday.
Draper said after the meeting that Public Works “strives to get change order approvals before work is performed” but that there are situations where project managers need to act quickly. These situations include responding to unexpected conditions and costs or time saving opportunities, Draper said.
He said balancing changes to the complex project while still meeting its goals made it difficult to anticipate the cost.
“The complexity and value engineering scope that it would take to meet the consolidation and budget goals was an unknown,’’ Draper said. “This amount could not have been anticipated or calculated until the process was further along.”
Plans for the jail include consolidating the jail’s three facilities by building a new tower next to the downtown Public Safety Building. Once the project is completed, the part of the jail located on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building will close, the Ferris Center on the south side will be vacated and all jail facilities will be consolidated downtown.
David Way, representing the consulting firm Mead & Hunt, said they presented over 35 cost reduction options and that “it was a continual process.” Those options ultimately included measures such as reducing the size of the height of the south tower by removing a fifth floor of mechanical equipment and reducing the size of the sub-basement.
Way also said the sheriff’s office, county leaders and design team were “on continual phone calls” throughout the summer.
However, Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, District 23, said the lack of transparency is a “misstep.”
“We missed an opportunity to elevate that transparency to our constituents,” Stubbs said. “In Dane County, we are in a very transformational time, but we can’t afford to mislead our community.”
She and Supervisor Carl Chenoweth, District 35, voted against the change orders in the 3-2 vote. Chenoweth wanted to see more specific details in the order about Mead & Hunt’s work on the cost reduction options.
The second change order would add $288,404 in fees for design services to implement cost saving scope reduction measures. This work has not been completed yet.
The Board of Supervisors will take up the change orders at its Feb. 18 meeting.
