Dane County committee offers no recommendation on no-knock warrants

A Dane County committee forwarded a resolution opposing no-knock search warrants to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation Tuesday.
Activists have called for the end of the police tactic, which utilizes the element of surprise, since police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a raid more than a year ago. Dane County uses the strategy sparingly, and lead sponsor Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, said prior to the meeting that it’s not a tool that’s needed.
“It’s time to acknowledge that no-knock warrants are dangerous for civilians and police officers,” Bayrd said prior to the meeting.
The Dane County Board cannot prohibit no-knock warrants. The resolution “urges the Dane County Sheriff to implement a policy to no longer seek judicial approval of no-knock warrants for his deputies acting alone or with other local law enforcement.”
On Tuesday, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee voted 4-2 to send the resolution to the full board without its recommendation. The committee previously voted last month on the resolution, and it failed 3-3 with one member absent.
Bayrd offered a substitute at the meeting that removed the focus on Dane County but still opposed the use of no-knock warrants. However, committee chair Maureen McCarville did not view the change as substantial and did not allow the motion.
“I’m frustrated because it wasn’t my intent to write this substitute,” Bayrd said. “I wanted to move forward last time … but there was a procedural error that happened last time, so I’m just trying to move forward.”
McCarville previously said she does not support the resolution.
“The more tools you have to get the job done the better,” McCarville said. “It gives you different ways of solving problems.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s office uses no-knock warrants sparingly — under a dozen situations in 2019 and 2020. Circumstances include drug investigations and typically at the request of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
A majority of the requests to serve no-knock warrants come from outside agencies
In 2019, the agency served eight of these warrants, including cases that involved an armed barricaded suspect, one related to a homicide and four drug-related offenses, according to the sheriff’s office. Last year, there were 11 no-knock warrants served — four homicide related, one burglary, one armed robbery and five drug-related offenses.
They can include cases that involve shooting suspects, homicide suspects, armed robberies, burglaries involving firearms, certain criminal barricaded subjects and some child pornography cases.
“This is in part why the language in the substitute removed the conversation about the Dane County sheriff,” Bayrd said. “I don’t believe no-knock warrants are currently being abused or misused by the Dane County Sheriff’s office.”
The idea behind no-knock warrants is to catch suspects by surprise before they are able to arm themselves, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff David Mahoney said prior to the meeting that Dane County takes the utmost precaution to ensure that search warrants are executed at the correct residence. He said no-knock warrants are an important strategy in preventing armed confrontations.
“I’m concerned that by eliminating that tool that prevents deadly force that we would then see a higher likelihood of officers shooting and killing people during the execution of a search warrant,” Mahoney said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.