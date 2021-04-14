Dane County committee offers no recommendation on no-knock warrants

Bayrd offered a substitute at the meeting that removed the focus on Dane County but still opposed the use of no-knock warrants. However, committee chair Maureen McCarville did not view the change as substantial and did not allow the motion.

“I’m frustrated because it wasn’t my intent to write this substitute,” Bayrd said. “I wanted to move forward last time … but there was a procedural error that happened last time, so I’m just trying to move forward.”

McCarville previously said she does not support the resolution.

“The more tools you have to get the job done the better,” McCarville said. “It gives you different ways of solving problems.”

The Dane County Sheriff’s office uses no-knock warrants sparingly — under a dozen situations in 2019 and 2020. Circumstances include drug investigations and typically at the request of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

A majority of the requests to serve no-knock warrants come from outside agencies