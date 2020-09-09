Dane County committee asks for smaller jail options

“What we hope that this resolution does is put in writing the current process that the sheriff is already engaged in, which is to pause the current planning, and request that the criminal and racial justice reforms that we’ve supported are considered in new planning,” Andrae said in an email. “The sheriff‘s office is already engaged in re-evaluating due to budget considerations, so we’re asking that through those new plans, that the new reforms are also considered.”

The resolution also calls on Dane County to review and implement recommendations to lower the jail population.

Also Tuesday, Doyle's original resolution was postponed by the county’s Public Works & Transportation Committee. It would ultimately need Dane County Board approval.

Supervisors Maureen McCarville, District 22 and Julie Schwellenbach, District 20, voted against the amended resolution. In addition to Andrae, Supervisors Carousel Bayrd, District 8; Alex Joers, District 9; and Teran Peterson, District 19, were in favor. Supervsor Dorothy Krause, District 27, was absent from the meeting.