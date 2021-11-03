Dane County committee adds money for homelessness, raises to $754.6M budget

A Dane County committee on Wednesday backed changes to the proposed 2022 budget to deliver more money for projects to shelter the homeless and provide a modest raise specifically for the county's lowest-paid employees.
After a month-long process of amending County Executive Joe Parisi's proposed spending package for next year, the Personnel and Finance Committee unanimously approved a $754.6 million budget, or about $6.8 million more than proposed in the executive budget.
The biggest dollar addition came from $4.25 million to address homelessness.
One change adds $1 million for a nonprofit to establish a tiny house village, and the other provides $3.25 million to help convert a hotel into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. The money, which would be borrowed, is in addition to the $500,000 and $1 million in federal coronavirus relief money Parisi included in his executive budget for each project, respectively.
In other action, the committee opted to go with a plan sponsored by Dane County Board chair Analiese Eicher to provide a "more equitable" wage boost to the county's lowest-paid employees.
The executive budget has a 3% raise for non-union employees at the beginning of 2022 and another 3% raise in July 2022. County employees did not get raises last year. In addition to the 6% wage bump, Eicher's amendment gives a flat $0.24 raise to hourly employees making less than $26.95 per hour. It would cost $247,000.
Some county board members have wrestled with how percentage raises deliver more raw dollars to higher-paid employees. Three proposals sought to provide varying flat dollar raises, which is meant to benefit the lowest earners.
Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, offered a plan where instead of the 6% wage increase, all non-union employees would get a $1 raise at the start of next year and another $1.03 raise midway through the year. It was rejected by the committee on a 5-3 vote.
"This isn't about picking winners over losers, this isn’t about pitting workers against each other," Schauer said. "This is simply about trying to focus the money we have in this budget on employees I believe need it the most."
The spending plan is split between a $660.5 million operating budget and a $94.1 million capital budget. It would raise the property tax levy by 4.4% and increase the taxes on an average Madison home by $67.87 to a total of $969.97. The approved amendments max out the county's levy authority.
The budget goes to the full Dane County Board next week for further debate and adoption.
Ultimately, the Personnel and Finance Committee supported a 2022 budget with 29 operating amendments and nine capital amendments from what Parisi initially proposed in early October.
The executive budget, which relies on $27.6 million in American Rescue Plan money, continues to put tens of millions toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, invests in behavioral health initiatives, such as the construction of a "crisis triage center" to act as an alternative to jail, and puts money into sustainability efforts like $10 million to support the county's compressed natural gas vehicles.
After Parisi released his budget, the spending plan went to several Dane County committees where amendments relevant to each committee's oversight were voted on. The finance committee took up the amendments that the committees approved.
One change would spend $500,000 to buy a conservation easement in an undeveloped 80-acre property on Madison's East Side if a community organization or another municipality can get an accepted offer on the land, known as Voit farm.
On the operating side, the budget was increased by $200,000 to fund three part-time positions focused on a public health approach to violence prevention, specifically to focus on Sun Prairie and Fitchburg.
The committee did not consider, though, an additional $23 million to cover rising construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project, which already has $148 million allocated to close two jail facilities and centralize functions at an expanded Public Safety Building in Downtown Madison.