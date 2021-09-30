Dane County Civilian Climate Corps part of 2022 budget proposal

Taking a cue from President Joe Biden’s push for a Civilian Climate Corps, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will include startup funds in his 2022 budget to create a local version of the idea in hopes of spurring climate sector jobs.
Dane County would partner with Operation Fresh Start, a nonprofit that offers educational and employment programs for young adults, to oversee the development of the Dane County Civilian Climate Corps. with over $93,000 next year.
Operation Fresh Start Director Greg Markle said the initiative would train young people for “green jobs” and benefit the environment.
“The ability to merge those two, and create that pathway for more young people while improving the environment and engaging them in careers where they can improve the environment, is really exciting,” Markle said.
The startup funds would be used to develop a team of young people dedicated to working on energy efficiency projects like winterizing buildings or increasing renewable energy use, Parisi said. Operation Fresh Start would then be positioned to become a part of the proposed federal climate corp — a 10-year and $10 million initiative.
“Hopefully all the federal activities work, but even if they don’t," Markle said, "we’ll have a county plan" to give young people hands-on experience working on climate issues.
The climate corps funds are a small part of Parisi’s proposed environmental investments that he plans to include in his full 2022 budget proposal, which is scheduled to be released Friday.
Parisi announced $10 million would be used for clean fuel infrastructure and pledged that Dane County would be net zero on carbon emissions for county buildings and fleets by 2030.
“While we as county government cannot solve the climate crisis on our own, we’re committed to doing our part, taking action being a leading voice and a leading example of how to address the climate emergency however we can,” Parisi said.
Kathy Kuntz, director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change, estimated that emissions from county facilities and fleet in 2019 totaled 40,000 metric tons of carbon equivalent and that more than 70% of that was from using electricity.
“As we transition that electric to 100% clean, that number goes down pretty substantially,” Kunz said, estimating that it could be 12,000 metric tons in 2024. “That’s why we're in a place where we’re feeling confident that we can come up with the pieces … to bring the rest to zero by 2030.”
Parisi’s clean fuel infrastructure investments include:
- $5 million to buy compressed natural gas trailers to help fuel the Dane County Highway fleet in areas where filling stations for this gasoline alternative are less available
- $2 million to install a new compressed natural gas filling station at the Fish Hatchery Road Highway garage
- $3.2 million to buy eight snowplows powered by compressed natural gas
These plows would add to the 100 vehicles running on compressed natural gas and 17 electric vehicles and hybrids in the county’s fleet.
This year, Dane County’s renewable natural gas plant, which converts gas from the landfill into compressed natural gas for vehicle fuel, is on track to displace 4.75 million gallons of gasoline. This reduces emissions that would be the equivalent of traveling 106 million fewer miles on the road.
“By investing in clean fuel infrastructure and becoming net zero in carbon emissions for our buildings and fleet by 2030, Dane County will be a leading voice of what is possible for the public and private sectors to help combat the disturbing trends of climate change,” Parisi said.
On renewable electricity, Dane County is close to the point where it will generate more renewable electricity than it uses.
Construction is expected to start next year on a 100-acre solar farm on county land near the renewable natural gas production facility off Highway 12. The project is expected to produce over 17-megawatts of electricity — enough energy to power 3,100 homes per year — when it’s complete.
This project, along with the county's solar partnership with Madison Gas and Electric at the Dane County Regional Airport and nearly 20 solar developments at county facilities, will contribute to Dane County producing more renewable energy than the total amount of electricity that county government consumes for its operations.
Also in his budget proposal, Parisi plans to:
- Create three new positions to help compile all of county government's carbon reduction initiatives; design and implement conservation projects that improve water quality and sequester carbon; and compile and manage data related to renewable energy
- Increase investment for the county’s Continuous Cover Program, which aims to reduce runoff and erosion, to $2.5 million
- Increase funding for Dane County's Conservation Fund by $1 million for a total of $6 million available for land preservation work
- Add $500,000 for the Suck the Muck program, bringing the total to $12 million
- Include $260,000 to expand the county's lake weed harvesting program
