Dane County challenges power line approval, says regulators abused discretion

Dane County is asking courts to block a proposed high-voltage power line through the southwest corner of the state, saying state regulators abused their discretion when they approved the $492 million project.
The county filed a petition for judicial review Thursday seeking to overturn the Public Service Commission’s September order approving construction of the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The three-member PSC unanimously authorized the line, finding it would improve reliability of the electric grid while providing greater access to clean energy and accepting the utilities’ assertions that it will ultimately deliver lower electricity prices.
Carlos Pabellon, Dane County’s deputy corporation counsel, argues the commission failed to follow state law, instead relying “on shifting public policy determinations,” and that the adoption of those considerations were an “abuse of discretion.”
Pabellon goes on to say commissioners erred by dismissing their own staff’s analysis and presentation of an alternative option that would have cost less than $1 million.
According to the petition, the line will create significant negative impacts on the county’s land and natural resources, including the Black Earth Creek Wildlife Area, and hinder efforts in long-range planning and environmental protection.
You have free articles remaining.
A joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power, the line would run more than a hundred miles from Dubuque to Middleton, crossing the unique landscape known as the Driftless Area.
The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin ratepayers.
The case drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to deliver cheap, renewable electricity from the west to population centers, and numerous wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.
Opponents -- including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board and local governments along the route -- questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, will be more than $2 billion.
The state court challenges come a day after opponents of the line sued the PSC in federal court, alleging two commissions failed to recuse themselves despite apparent bias and conflicts of interest.
Those opponents, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, also plan to challenge the decision in state court ahead of Monday’s deadline. They contend the line is unneeded and will harm the ecologically unique Driftless area.
“The Public Service Commission’s decision is contrary to law, ignored compelling expert testimony, and disregarded the voices of southwest Wisconsin’s communities and businesses,” said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, which is representing DALC and WWF.
Iowa County is expected to file a separate petition later Thursday.
Multiple opponents previously asked the PSC to reconsider the order, arguing the application was deficient. Those petitions for rehearing were effectively denied when the commission did not act on them.