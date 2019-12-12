Dane County challenges power line approval, says regulators abused discretion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power, the line would run more than a hundred miles from Dubuque to Middleton, crossing the unique landscape known as the Driftless Area.

The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin ratepayers.

The case drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.

The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to deliver cheap, renewable electricity from the west to population centers, and numerous wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.

Opponents -- including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board and local governments along the route -- questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, will be more than $2 billion.