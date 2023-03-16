Dane County will buy 14.6 acres of property along Black Earth Creek in the town of Black Earth, just south of Highway 14, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Thursday.

The property sits between Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Black Earth Creek Fishery Area lands, and also will provide a future corridor for the Black Earth Creek Trail. The property is relatively level and features about nine acres of cropland with trees and brush running along about 1,750 feet of Black Earth Creek, Parisi said in a statement.

“Black Earth Creek is a premier trout fishery, and its surrounding public lands offer residents a chance to explore the outdoors,” Parisi said in a statement. “This property purchase advances our efforts to preserve beloved natural resources like Black Earth Creek and expands outdoor recreation opportunities for Dane County residents and visitors.”

A resolution to approve the purchase will be introduced at Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, he said.

The property is part of a larger parcel to the north and will be surveyed. The parties have agreed on a purchase price of $11,000 per acre based on the survey, and funds for the purchase are available in the 2023 Dane County Conservation Fund budget, Parisi said.