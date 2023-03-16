Dane County will buy 14.6 acres of property along Black Earth Creek in the town of Black Earth, just south of Highway 14, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Thursday.
The property sits between Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Black Earth Creek Fishery Area lands, and also will provide a future corridor for the Black Earth Creek Trail. The property is relatively level and features about nine acres of cropland with trees and brush running along about 1,750 feet of Black Earth Creek, Parisi said in a statement.
“Black Earth Creek is a premier trout fishery, and its surrounding public lands offer residents a chance to explore the outdoors,” Parisi said in a statement. “This property purchase advances our efforts to preserve beloved natural resources like Black Earth Creek and expands outdoor recreation opportunities for Dane County residents and visitors.”
People are also reading…
A resolution to approve the purchase will be introduced at Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks, he said.
The property is part of a larger parcel to the north and will be surveyed. The parties have agreed on a purchase price of $11,000 per acre based on the survey, and funds for the purchase are available in the 2023 Dane County Conservation Fund budget, Parisi said.
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2022
It's hard to pick just five, but these are some of the most important -- and fun -- stories from 2022.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four.
Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
Madison and Dane County have reputations as environmentally-conscious communities, but neither government is rushing to clean up toxic pollutants.
With incentives for both businesses and consumers, it's hard to overstate the significance of this historic $369 billion federal investment in…
Who hasn't fantasized about leaving it all behind and hitting the road? This couple actually did it.
Most city trees that get cut down end up in the chipper, but a network of urban wood producers works to find better uses for this carbon-trapp…