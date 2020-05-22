Dane County businesses to reopen Tuesday with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local businesses are able to kick-start operations on Tuesday as Dane County officially moves into the first phase of its reopening plan.

The move would allow restaurants, gyms, retail stores and others to operate at 25% capacity with certain physical distancing measures in place, while salons, tattoo parlors and spas are able to see patrons by appointment only.

The announcement Friday gives businesses the weekend to take reservations, notify staff and put other precautionary measures in place before entering a new phase of the local "Forward Dane" plan that officials released this week.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The plan, put in place after the Wisconsin Supreme Court knocked down the statewide safer-at-home order, consists of four phases as well as the "prepare for safe reopen" time period that the county has been under since Monday. Madison and Dane County are able to move between the phases by hitting certain public health benchmarks.

Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said the decision to proceed to Phase 1 comes after officials have received and analyzed community testing data from the Alliant Energy Center site.