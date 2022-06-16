Dane County buildings to have gender-inclusive bathrooms; Board gives unanimous approval

Bathroom facilities in Dane County buildings will now have gender-inclusive signage under a resolution approved by the County Board on Thursday night.

All unisex bathrooms in county buildings will have their signage replaced to cater to LGBT people who feel more comfortable using those facilities. Passed unanimously with one abstention Thursday, the resolution commits to including bathrooms with signage for transgender people in any future county facilities. County-owned buildings will continue to have bathrooms for cisgender men and women as well.

The signs will be created in-house, making the immediate cost to the county negligible.

“Our county has been making gains in having inclusive policies, and giving visitors and employees a safe space to go the bathroom is another way for us to show that we are committed to being inclusive,” said Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, who sponsored the resolution.

Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, abstained from the vote, citing lack of information over how much it would cost to put signage in future county buildings.

Currently, older county buildings might not have single-stall bathrooms, but the ones that do are typically only designated for people with disabilities.

Madison started working to replace its bathroom signs last year, with gender-neutral facilities already a part of the Madison Municipal Building and the Downtown Central Library.

Supervisors spent a sizeable chunk of Thursday night’s meeting discussing the measure. Before debate on the resolution, a small number of residents spoke in opposition, citing common anti-LGBT talking points, a perceived creep of liberal social causes in county government and opposition by some conservative and religious residents.

“When people talk about there’s so many people who don’t like it, and you have to represent the people that don’t like — I don’t believe that questions of human and civil rights should be subjected to that manner of analysis,” said Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District. “I think it completely misses the point.”

In other board business, supervisors referred back to a committee a resolution that would have allowed the Dane County District Attorney’s Office to extend the number of hours limited-term employees can work on victim assistance.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office needed the change because of the backlog of criminal cases caused by the shutdown of courts during the COVID-19 pandemic and a local increase in violent crime.

Supervisors voted 19-15 to send the measure back to a committee, however, saying they didn’t have enough information before making an exception to a county ordinance that limits the amount of time limited-term employees can work.

“I’m just a little uncomfortable moving forward tonight with not knowing clearly what our authority is to grant these exceptions,” said Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District.

Some supervisors used the debate on the measure to criticize Ozanne for not yet making a charging decision against two Department of Justice agents who shot Quadren Wilson, an unarmed Black man, while trying to arrest him in February.

“I think this is an injustice and this needs to come to an end, and the DA needs to make a decision,” Kiefer said Thursday night. “Four and a half months of waiting for a decision on this is too long, and I call on the DA to bring this to an end.”

Ozanne said he has not made a decision whether to charge the DOJ agents, Nathan Peskie and Mark Wagner, who are white, because he has not received final follow-up information from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and another outside agency he did not name.

