Dane County will spend more than half a billion dollars in 2019. Next week, residents and business owners will get their first chance to weigh in on how that money is spent.
The Dane County Board and Executive Joe Parisi will begin the budget process with public meetings Wednesday and Thursday, both at 6 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Departments submitted their budget requests earlier this summer, and the hearings will be a chance for department heads to answer questions about the requests and for residents to voice opinions or make suggestions. The input will help inform Parisi’s executive capital and operating budgets, said his chief of staff, Josh Wescott.
“It’s really a clean slate for people to tell county leaders how they think the county should spend its money,” Wescott said.
Wednesday’s meeting will be focused on human-services spending, which constitutes the single largest portion of the budget — about half — and typically draws the most public interest, board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said.
“It directly impacts so many people, so we get a lot of comment there,” Corrigan said.
On Thursday, representatives from all other departments, including the Registrar of Deeds, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Works, Highway and Transportation will discuss progress on different initiatives and proposals for new projects, Wescott said.
Wescott said he anticipates discussion on how to handle stormwater and flooding in the future, as the county is still reeling from the record Aug. 20 rainstorm that caused millions of dollars in flooding damage. He also said emergency response in the county could be a theme of the hearings, prompted by a July 10 natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie.
In total, the departments requested $545 million for 2019, with $355 million expected to come from departmental revenue.
Parisi will submit his executive budget to the board on Oct. 1, Wescott said. After that, it will go before various board committees for amendments and additional public comment.
“This is the beginning of the board’s process, and it’s not the last chance for people to weigh in,” Corrigan said.
Final budget deliberations and a vote are scheduled for the week of Nov. 12.