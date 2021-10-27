Dane County budget amendments would boost raises for lowest earners, essential workers

That’s why Schauer is proposing an amendment that would change the raises from percentage increases to flat dollar increases. All county employees would get a $1 per hour raise at the beginning of next year and another $1.03 per hour raise partway through 2022. He said that’s still about a 4% raise for those who make around $100,000 a year. A $1 per hour raise would be a 3% wage increase for the average county earner.

“What this would do is raise all non-represented employees (those who don’t have a union) by the same dollar amount per hour,” Schauer said. “I believe it is more equitable.”

A competing amendment from Dane County Board chair Analiese Eicher would keep Parisi’s two-step, 3% wage increase, but also provide a modest, $0.24 boost for the lowest paid 25% of county employees. She said that amounts to about $500 per year.

“This is an attempt to recognize even further beyond the 6% (raises) folks who have … continued to do their job and have been operating on the front lines of our workforce,” Eicher said.

A third budget amendment from Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, would do a little bit of both. Chawla has proposed a $1 per hour increase for county employees at the start of 2022 and a 3% increase partway through 2022.