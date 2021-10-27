Dane County budget amendments would boost raises for lowest earners, essential workers

Dane County is considering multiple budget amendments that aim to make raises for county employees “more equitable” by providing a boost for the lowest wage earners.
Under Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s proposed budget, county employees would get a 3% wage increase at the beginning of 2022 and an additional 3% in July 2022. The two-step wage increase is meant to address cost-of-living increases due to inflation, as well as thank county employees for their work during the pandemic, Parisi said. County employees did not get raises last year.
“This significant bump reflects my gratitude to county workers for their patience and continued professionalism through times that were no doubt challenging for all those who provide direct services,” Parisi said.
But some Dane County Board members are arguing that the raises aren’t fair for the lowest earners, who would get the smallest raises in terms of raw dollars because the wage increase would be a percentage of their already low salaries.
“Percentage wage increases are what causes wage disparity over time,” Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, said during a recent committee meeting.
Schauer said the county’s essential workers tend to be the lower wage earners, such as janitors, cooks, laundry workers and other laborers. He said they bore the greatest risks during the pandemic, and shouldn’t get smaller raises than those in management positions, many of whom could work from home during the pandemic.
That’s why Schauer is proposing an amendment that would change the raises from percentage increases to flat dollar increases. All county employees would get a $1 per hour raise at the beginning of next year and another $1.03 per hour raise partway through 2022. He said that’s still about a 4% raise for those who make around $100,000 a year. A $1 per hour raise would be a 3% wage increase for the average county earner.
“What this would do is raise all non-represented employees (those who don’t have a union) by the same dollar amount per hour,” Schauer said. “I believe it is more equitable.”
A competing amendment from Dane County Board chair Analiese Eicher would keep Parisi’s two-step, 3% wage increase, but also provide a modest, $0.24 boost for the lowest paid 25% of county employees. She said that amounts to about $500 per year.
“This is an attempt to recognize even further beyond the 6% (raises) folks who have … continued to do their job and have been operating on the front lines of our workforce,” Eicher said.
A third budget amendment from Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, would do a little bit of both. Chawla has proposed a $1 per hour increase for county employees at the start of 2022 and a 3% increase partway through 2022.
“I think we have a one-time opportunity here … to give both a flat dollar amount — so everyone across the board is receiving an equal amount — and then also giving a percentage amount,” Chawla said. “By doing this we can satisfy a lot of concerns that we’ve heard from both sides.”
The three competing plans were presented during a Personnel & Finance Committee meeting Monday, where they were met with both praise and criticism from public commenters.
Those for the amendments said it’s important to address income inequality and help low-income families who are most affected by rising costs due to inflation. But those against felt a flat increase would dismiss the work they did and the risks they took during the pandemic.
The Personnel & Finance Committee will start debate on budget amendments, including the wage increase changes, Nov. 1.