A Dane County Board supervisor is looking to remove fees billed to families of juveniles who are held in custody at the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Under the county’s current system, parents are charged for any youth in an out-of-home placement, which includes shelters, foster care, group homes, residential care and the juvenile detention center on the second floor of the City-County Building.
Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, said the experience of jail is traumatic enough without families, the majority of whom are families of color, being financially responsible. In 2017, 73 percent of youth in the detention center were youth of color, according to county statistics.
“This policy is charging families of color for their youth to be incarcerated in Dane County,” Bayrd said.
The 2019 budget amendment proposes to remove the fee charged to parents of children in the detention center, decreasing the budgeted revenue for the detention center by $18,000. A previous version of the amendment also removed the fee for youth staying in the county’s shelter on Atwood Avenue.
Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said the full amount that can be billed is $130 per night, which is about $4,000 per month in revenue for the detention center. The fee is evaluated on a sliding scale based on child support standards.
“If a parent is able to pay a portion of the cost of care for their child, they are then assessed that fee,” Bauman said.
Group homes run around $6,000 to $7,000 per month, and residential care centers are between $10,000 and $12,000 per month.
Parents must return the appropriate paperwork to the Human Services billing department or else they will be charged for the full amount. Bauman said over one-third of parents are not held financially responsible and others end up paying less than the full amount.
Ultimately, the debt is sent to a collection agency if it is never paid.
The average length of stay at the detention center in 2017 was seven days, Bauman said. There were 110 unique juveniles admitted to the center last year across 417 admissions.
Bauman said revenue from the detention center and shelter averaged about $34,000 collectively over the past three years. Losing revenue from the detention will not significantly affect detention center operations, he said.
“For the families who do have a debt due to detention placement, it’s probably meaningful to them,” Bauman said.
The Dane County Board deliberates the entire budget during the week of Nov. 12.