Dane County Board will debate mask mandate, hear public comments

The Dane County Board will discuss next month a proposal that asks to end the countywide COVID-19 mask mandate until more public input is gathered.
On a 23-13 vote with one absence Thursday, the board approved a rare procedural motion that pulls the masking resolution out of the committee-level, where it had been stuck for months, and onto the board floor for debate at its Jan. 6 meeting.
Most board members who voted to approve the procedural motion said they were actually in support of the mask mandate, but wanted to give the public the chance to comment before the full County Board.
"I believe that the people should have the opportunity to speak before the County Board," Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, said. "We need to give our residents the chance to voice their opinions."
Last month, Dane County extended its mask mandate to Jan. 3, but included an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated. It is not yet known if public health officials will extend the mask mandate beyond Jan. 3.
The mask resolution, which was authored by conservative-leaning Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, would urge Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich to pull back the masking order until the county gets more feedback on whether residents want the mandate in place.
It also seeks a public hearing on the mask order, an explanation from Heinrich to the County Board of the justification for it, and a consensus from both the County Board and public on whether the order should be in place.
Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, said he thinks next month's meeting will be a good opportunity for Public Health to explain to residents why masking is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I think it's import to bring this resolution before the board so it can be soundly voted down," Chawla said.
Weigand drafted his resolution back in September, but it has not been taken up by two major county committees, causing it to get stuck.
Frustrated that residents have not gotten very many chances to comment publicly about the mask mandate, Weigand and Sup. Tim Rockwell held their own public meeting for residents to voice concerns on Monday night at the Berry Town Hall with more than 180 people. Sup. Michele Doolan, 28th District, said that in-person meeting put residents' health at risk.
Sup. Heidi Wegleitner said it's bad practice to "bury" a proposal instead of debating it. She noted that Weigand's measure "really doesn't do anything" because the County Board doesn't have the power to end the mask mandate. It's up to the public health department to issue orders to protect the public in health emergencies such as the pandemic.
Sup. Holly Hatcher, 26th District, voted no on the procedural motion because she wanted to respect the decisions of Public Health.
She was joined in voting no by Sups. Ann Degarmo, Chuck Erickson, Alex Joers, Jeremy Levin, Kate McGinnity, Steven Peters, Michele Ritt, Sarah Smith, Blaire Adkins, Kristen Audet, Carousel Bayrd and Analiese Eicher. Sup. Andrew Schauer was absent.
Park land purchase
Also Thursday, the board authorized putting $1.66 million toward the purchase of a 40-acre lot that will form a new city-county park and eventually link two segments of the Ice Age Trail where users now have to walk about 1.8 miles along the roadside.
The county has negotiated to buy the land for $2.7 million, with the help of the cities of Madison and Verona. Under the agreement, Madison will contribute $540,000 and the city of Verona $500,000.
About 2.3 million people use the trail each year, according to a study completed in 2019 just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other action, the board approved ordinance changes that will allow the county to hold "hybrid" meetings, where some people attend in person and others attend online.