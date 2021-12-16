Dane County Board will debate mask mandate, hear public comments

It also seeks a public hearing on the mask order, an explanation from Heinrich to the County Board of the justification for it, and a consensus from both the County Board and public on whether the order should be in place.

Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, said he thinks next month's meeting will be a good opportunity for Public Health to explain to residents why masking is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I think it's import to bring this resolution before the board so it can be soundly voted down," Chawla said.

Weigand drafted his resolution back in September, but it has not been taken up by two major county committees, causing it to get stuck.

Frustrated that residents have not gotten very many chances to comment publicly about the mask mandate, Weigand and Sup. Tim Rockwell held their own public meeting for residents to voice concerns on Monday night at the Berry Town Hall with more than 180 people. Sup. Michele Doolan, 28th District, said that in-person meeting put residents' health at risk.