With a resolution passed Thursday, the Dane County Board gave its stamp of approval for changing the name of Squaw Bay on Lake Monona to something less offensive to the Ho-Chunk people and more reflective of their history.
The board voted unanimously to rename the bay at the lake's southeastern corner Wicawak (we-chow-ek), the Ho-Chunk word for muskrat. Before taking effect, the name change needs approval by state and national bodies with oversight of geographic names.
Sup. Tanya Buckingham, who represents the 24th district and was the lead sponsor of the resolution, said the unanimous approval send a "very strong message" of support to the Ho Chunk people. Buckingham said she worked closely with the Ho Chunk nation on the resolution.
"It’s really important because in working with the Ho chunk nation they’ve expressed that it’s a derogatory term and it’s offensive to them,” Buckingham said.
The word squaw comes from the Algonquian language and means “woman,” but it has been used in a derogatory manner against Native Americans.
The new name, Wicawak, has historic value for the Ho-Chunk nation because the Ho-Chunk tribe used the bay for the fur trapping of muskrat. Buckingham said the name was suggested by Ho-Chunk elders.
A similar effort by the Monona City Council to pursue a name change stalled in 2005. Buckingham said some in the Ho-Chunk community had assumed that the name had already been changed.
"This is what should have been done long ago," Buckingham said.
The resolution directs the county's planning department to submit a name change application to the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council, which is part of the state Department of Natural Resources, before Oct. 1 — the deadline for proposed name changes this year.
The council will review the application, supporting materials and the positions of local governments on the name changes in January. The request can be approved, approved with conditions or denied.
Then it moves up the chain to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names for a final decision.
"When a feature is named after a term that is derogatory, it very usually passes … without a hiccup," Buckingham said.
Buckingham said both Madison and Monona are also considering resolutions supporting the change to Wicawak, and that those proposals were introduced this week. She expects there will be "extremely strong support" on the city level.
Veteran affordable housing
In other business, the board unanimously approved agreements for the development of a mixed use affordable housing project for veterans on a county-owned property located on the Near East Side of Madison.
According to statement from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the project is set to be the largest housing and service project for veterans and their families in the nation.
"We’re doing something historic," said Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, at Thursday's meeting.
The resolution that was passed gives approval for agreements between the county and the project developer, Gorman and Company. It authorizes the lease and purchase of the site, as well as an agreement to lease back a portion of the building to deliver funding under the county's affordable housing development fund.
Current plans for the development, which will be located at 1326 E. Washington Ave., include a mixture of affordable and market rate units for families, with a preference on veterans for all of the units.
The six-story building will have 50 affordable units and nine market rate units. Veteran services will be offered on the first floor of the building.
Wegleitner said she hopes the project will be completed by 2021.