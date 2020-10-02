Dane County Board urges UW-Madison to discontinue in-person classes

Supervisor Ann Degarmo, District 33, said at an executive meeting ahead of the full board meeting said she doesn’t “blame college students for being college students” and that better decisions could have been made.

“This pandemic has left so many entities and governments and all of us, really, without good choices,” Degarmo said. “In this particular case, there was a lot more work that could be done and more partnership to be had with UW-Madison in order to make our community safe.”

Dane County and UW-Madison leaders have gone back and forth in statements over the university’s decision to hold in-person classes. Executive Joe Parisi asked the university in early September to move all classes online and send most students living in the dorms home.

Blank pointedly said the best way to drive down the number of infections is “not by issuing press releases calling for students to leave, but to partner in developing collaborative solutions for the benefit of all residents.”