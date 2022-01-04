Dane County Board to see big turnover this spring, 30% of board not running again

The Dane County Board will see a lot of turnover this spring as 11 incumbents — including some longtime board members — have decided not to run for reelection, according to candidate paperwork filed Tuesday.
That's 30% of the current board that won't be running. And many of the incumbents have competition.
"We’ve gotten a number of challengers during the last two days," said Sup. Jeremy Levin, 10th District, who decided not to run for reelection so he could spend more time with his family.
Personal reasons, pandemic challenges and the shakeup from redistricting were some of the reasons why County Board members left.
Because of redistricting, which redrew the lines for all of the Dane County Board districts, all 37 seats on the board are up for election this year. Of those, 12 will potentially be competitive races. Not all of the candidates who have filed to run have met the requirements to be placed on the ballot yet.
In two of the competitive races, no incumbent is running, so two newcomers will face off against one other.
Regardless of the outcomes, there will be a lot of new faces on the board. Newcomers are running unopposed for eight of the open seats.
"We have an incredible group of candidates who have stepped up to replace these folks," Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. "The caliber of folks who are seeking public office in Dane County is just, it’s impressive. Certainly there will be some things to learn, but you have that with every new board. I’m looking forward to it."
But Eicher said it's hard to see County Board members go, especially those that she's worked with for years. Sups. Dorothy Krause and Carl Chenoweth, who both decided not to run again, have been on the board for 10 years. Sups. Shelia Stubbs, Carousel Bayrd and Levin have been on the board for 16 years.
"These are folks that I have known for a very long time who I enjoy working with," Eicher said of those leaving. "I thank each and every one of them for their service to our county."
Stubbs, who is also a state representative, said the main reason she decided not to run for reelection to the County Board is that she wants to focus on her work at the state level.
"I’ve been a mover and a shaker. I’ve called people out," Stubbs said. "I’ve done so much in 16 years. But it’s just the right timing for me.
"It’s a great opportunity for someone new to come in and do this work."
Bayrd said she's leaving because she wants to focus on her work as an attorney for the nonprofit law firm Community Justice, Inc., particularly the group's new eviction defense program. She decided two years ago that she would end her time on the board now, and she said she's proud of what she accomplished. Bayrd was a staunch advocate of criminal justice transformation, and led the way for the county to eliminate "frivolous fines and fees" for families, defendants and inmates.
Eicher said Bayrd and Stubbs were "absolute giants, particularly in the criminal justice reform space."
Sup. Tim Rockwell, 19th District, who just joined the board in the summer, said he's stepping away from the County Board because he and his wife are expecting a baby in March.
"With two kids under two I’d like to focus on them," Rockwell said, noting that he "would have loved to run again."
Levin's main reason for not running again is spending more time with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old sons. He said he was disappointed with the county's redistricting process, but he was planning to leave the board anyway before that happened. He said some of the neighborhoods were split up, so he wouldn't necessarily be representing the same people if he ran again.
Impact of new lines
Eicher said redistricting creates a "natural turnover point." Some board members get redrawn into a new district, and the changes can push some to decide not to run again.
This year's redistricting put a few incumbents in the same districts, meaning two County Board colleagues would have had to run against one other. But at least one person in each of those pairings decided not to run.
Stubbs said being in the same district as Sup. Chuck Erickson, 13th District, did not influence her decision to leave the board.
Bayrd said another reason some may have left is the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and online meetings. She said she supports the county's decision to remain digital, but it makes it hard to develop relationships with colleagues and staff. It also makes it hard to take some of the anger expressed by some residents.
"People express their emotions. People yell at us. And that’s OK," Bayrd said. "It's hard to absorb that anger when you’re sitting in the dark in your house by yourself."
Change welcome
Eicher said she's excited for the new members to join the county board.
Asked what races she thinks residents should watch, Eicher said a handful of candidates seem to be supported by anti-mask, anti-public health organizations. She said she noticed some of those organizations on the paperwork filed by some candidates, but declined to specify which candidates.
Eicher said incumbents will be ready to defend their seats against that new crop, as well as defending the decisions of the Public Health department and the board.
None of the County Board races have three candidates, so there won't be a primary. The election is April 5.
"It’s going to be a busy spring," Eicher said.
State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.