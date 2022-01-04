Dane County Board to see big turnover this spring, 30% of board not running again

"We have an incredible group of candidates who have stepped up to replace these folks," Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. "The caliber of folks who are seeking public office in Dane County is just, it’s impressive. Certainly there will be some things to learn, but you have that with every new board. I’m looking forward to it."

But Eicher said it's hard to see County Board members go, especially those that she's worked with for years. Sups. Dorothy Krause and Carl Chenoweth, who both decided not to run again, have been on the board for 10 years. Sups. Shelia Stubbs, Carousel Bayrd and Levin have been on the board for 16 years.

"These are folks that I have known for a very long time who I enjoy working with," Eicher said of those leaving. "I thank each and every one of them for their service to our county."

Stubbs, who is also a state representative, said the main reason she decided not to run for reelection to the County Board is that she wants to focus on her work at the state level.

"I’ve been a mover and a shaker. I’ve called people out," Stubbs said. "I’ve done so much in 16 years. But it’s just the right timing for me.