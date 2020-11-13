Dane County Board to fill two supervisor vacancies

Dane County is beginning the process to fill two vacancies on the Board of Supervisors left by the resignation of Richard Kilmer and the sudden death of Paul Rusk last month.
Under county ordinances, the county board chair can temporarily appoint a supervisor with confirmation by the Dane County Board. The seat will then be subject to a special election that will be held with the spring election on April 6, 2021.
The board expects to act on the appointments Dec. 17.
"Individuals interested in the District 4 or District 12 vacancies must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and appointment papers containing a minimum of 25 signatures of electors in the District to the Office of the Dane County Clerk, City-County Building, Room 106A, by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020," County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a statement. "Nomination papers may only be circulated by the candidate.”
Interested District 4 and 12 candidates can download nomination papers from the county clerk’s website.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher will conduct two public hearings on Nov. 30 with the hearing for District 4 starting at 5 p.m. and the District 12 hearing starting at 7 p.m. Candidates will describe their qualification for the position, and members of the public will have 3 minutes to testify.
Kilmer, the District 4 supervisor, announced his resignation Nov. 11. Kilmer has represented the city of Madison’s southwest side since 2016.
Among other highlights of his tenure, Kilmer pointed to a 2021 capital budget amendment that allocated $1.35 million toward a grocery store and low-cost housing development at 1402 S. Park Street.
"This is such an important project for Madison's South Side and I am so proud to have helped bring this about as one of my last projects as a Dane County Board Supervisor District 4," Kilmer said in a statement.
Kilmer also served on the Health and Human Needs Committee, Area Agency on Aging Board, Equal Opportunities Commission and the Aging and Disability Resource Center Board.
Former District 12 Supervisor Paul Rusk, who represented the city’s north side, died unexpectedly last month. He was first elected to the county board in 2002 and notably served as chair of the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee from 2006 to 2018.
