Dane County Board to fill two supervisor vacancies

Dane County is beginning the process to fill two vacancies on the Board of Supervisors left by the resignation of Richard Kilmer and the sudden death of Paul Rusk last month.

Under county ordinances, the county board chair can temporarily appoint a supervisor with confirmation by the Dane County Board. The seat will then be subject to a special election that will be held with the spring election on April 6, 2021.

The board expects to act on the appointments Dec. 17.

"Individuals interested in the District 4 or District 12 vacancies must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and appointment papers containing a minimum of 25 signatures of electors in the District to the Office of the Dane County Clerk, City-County Building, Room 106A, by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020," County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a statement. "Nomination papers may only be circulated by the candidate.”